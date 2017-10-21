Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like North West In This Throwback Instagram

Those Kardashian genes are seriously strong.

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 11:19

We're completely aware of the fact that children tend to look at least a little bit like their parents (hello Genetics 101) but this throwback image of Kim Kardashian looks ~incredibly~ like little North West.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan have been posting a series of uploads in honour of Kim's 37th birthday, with one image in particular - posted by matriarch Kris Jenner - catching a fair bit of fan attention. 

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times sister Kylie Jenner proved she was the Queen of selfies...

The post begins as a regular birthday tribute, with Kris writing: "Happy birthday to my beauty @kimkardashian!! You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy."

People have since drawn comparisons to baby North, writing: "Oh hello North" and "North looks just like you when you were little."

Happy birthday to my beauty @kimkardashian!! You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo #ProudMama #HappyBirthdayKim

The similarities continued when Kim posted her own image dedicated to Kourtney Kardashian, with fans being baffled by the fact that baby North seems to have time-travelled back to the 80s and pulled on a vintage outfit.  

KUWTK is on tonight! Tune into E! & see how @kourtneykardash & @kendalljenner bond...or not! LOL Kourtney & I look so close in this pic but I was aways her annoying younger sister who copied everything she did!

Did anyone else have to do a quick double-take?

Let us know your thoughts on those potent Kardashian genes with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

