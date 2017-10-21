Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like North West In This Throwback Instagram

We're completely aware of the fact that children tend to look at least a little bit like their parents (hello Genetics 101) but this throwback image of Kim Kardashian looks ~incredibly~ like little North West.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan have been posting a series of uploads in honour of Kim's 37th birthday, with one image in particular - posted by matriarch Kris Jenner - catching a fair bit of fan attention.

The post begins as a regular birthday tribute, with Kris writing: "Happy birthday to my beauty @kimkardashian!! You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy."

People have since drawn comparisons to baby North, writing: "Oh hello North" and "North looks just like you when you were little."

The similarities continued when Kim posted her own image dedicated to Kourtney Kardashian, with fans being baffled by the fact that baby North seems to have time-travelled back to the 80s and pulled on a vintage outfit.

Did anyone else have to do a quick double-take?

