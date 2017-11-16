Kim Kardashian On Why She Won't Discuss Her Sisters' Rumoured Pregnancies

Kim Kardashian has discussed why she won't comment on Kylie Jenner and Khloe's rumoured pregnancies and the reason is actually pretty thoughtful.

Even though multiple sources have confirmed the Kardashian-Jenner double pregnancy, not a single member of the family have made an official statement about the reports.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she was the literal Queen of selfies...

In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kim opted to drink a sardine smoothie rather than spill any information about whether that 'baby shower' the other day was legit or not.

After deciding to do the latter on 'Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts', the 37-year-old opened up about the ride-or-die loyalty of the Kardashian clan: "I’m going to break it down, this is how we work in the family," she began.

Kim Kardashian opens up about the pregnancy rumours surrounding Khloe and Kylie. / Getty

"When there are lots of rumours, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one. So for the safety of my life… we just decided that there’s so much that goes on, that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves.

Kim added: "I will speak about myself and hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumours you might have."

If the gang figured not addressing the rumours would snuff out the speculation, they completely misjudged the public. On top of the pregnancy reports, fans are now convinced that Travis Scott has popped the question to Kylie Jenner months before she gives birth to a potential daughter.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star insists she will respect the privacy of her sisters. / Copyright [Getty]

As Kim said, it looks like we're going to have to wait for both Kylie and Khloe to announce their possible pregnancies if and when they decide the time is right.