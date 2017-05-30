Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Taylor Swift Feud And Kylie Jenner & Tyga's Split

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 10:00

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a bunch of hot topics including the split between Kylie Jenner and ex Tyga, and her longstanding and equally dramatic feud with Taylor Swift.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the KUWTK star revealed that she hasn't made amends with Taylor and that their rift hasn't affected Kendall's non-existent position in the squad.

Getty
"I don't know if Kendall was a part of her squad. I don't think she was," Kim responded when asked about the dynamics of the group. "Yeah, so, I don't think it was awkward."

As for what went down between Kylie and ex Tyga, Kim refused to brand the rapper a "bad person" but shared that she's relieved the couple have parted ways on good terms. So, that's nice.

Kim Kardashian West Was Happy When Kylie And Tyga Split | Plead The Fifth | WWHL

"You know, I feel like [there was] a lot of drama, and it doesn't mean he's a bad person at all," Kim replied. "And what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her since."

RIP to both Kyga and any hopes of Kim resolving her feud with Taylor. 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

 

