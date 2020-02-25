Kim Kardashian Punches Sister Kourtney Kardashian During An Explosive Row

The tension between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian has bubbled over into an actual fight during an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The sisters have been at loggerheads for quite some time now, with a teaser trailer for the E! series showing that the pair get violent with each other during an unknown disagreement.

E!

In the clip, Kourtney can be seen launching herself at older sister Kim, who then shouts: “Don’t ever come at me like that” before physically lunging towards the mum-of-three.

Last series, Kim threatened to fire Kourtney because she was increasingly unwilling to share certain parts of her private life on the show.

“All of the days that Kourtney isn't filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack. If we're not sharing our lives, then, what is the show?" she said.

Kim added, "Kourtney spends a lot of time off camera. She won't talk about her relationship, but you'll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy that I can't say his name on the show because Kourtney doesn't want to.

Getty

"I'll see things or read about it online and wonder like, 'did this really happen? Is she talking to this person?' And I realise that it's true, but she's so secretive with us that she won't even tell us."

The sisters have previously argued on the show more times than we can count, but their rows have never got this physical. Discussing the episode, Kim previously told reporters she “might need an attorney” when it actually comes out.

Yikes.