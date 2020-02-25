Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Punches Sister Kourtney Kardashian During An Explosive Row

The footage will shock KUWTK fans

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 10:29

The tension between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian has bubbled over into an actual fight during an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The sisters have been at loggerheads for quite some time now, with a teaser trailer for the E! series showing that the pair get violent with each other during an unknown disagreement.

E!

In the clip, Kourtney can be seen launching herself at older sister Kim, who then shouts: “Don’t ever come at me like that” before physically lunging towards the mum-of-three. 

Last series, Kim threatened to fire Kourtney because she was increasingly unwilling to share certain parts of her private life on the show. 

We've got so much to show you and we're unpacking it all when #KUWTK returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

“All of the days that Kourtney isn't filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack. If we're not sharing our lives, then, what is the show?" she said.

Kim added, "Kourtney spends a lot of time off camera. She won't talk about her relationship, but you'll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy that I can't say his name on the show because Kourtney doesn't want to.

Getty

"I'll see things or read about it online and wonder like, 'did this really happen? Is she talking to this person?' And I realise that it's true, but she's so secretive with us that she won't even tell us."

The sisters have previously argued on the show more times than we can count, but their rows have never got this physical. Discussing the episode, Kim previously told reporters she “might need an attorney” when it actually comes out.

Yikes.

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Punches Sister Kourtney Kardashian During An Explosive Row
NikkieTutorials Slams Transphobes For Calling Her A ‘Boy’ In Her Comments
Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Cosy Up In Sweatpants While Travelling To Australia
Dylan Sprouse Is Currently Roasting Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa On Instagram
Cara Delevingne Calls Out Justin Bieber For Blocking Her On Instagram
These Two Actors Have Announced That They’re Leaving Riverdale For Good
Gigi Hadid Drops A Major Baby Bombshell After Reuniting With Zayn Malik
Justin Bieber Ranks Hailey’s Model Friends From Most To Least Favourite
Did The Weeknd Just Open Up About His Baby Plans With Bella Hadid?
Logan Paul Reveals His “Date” With Jake’s Ex Tana Mongeau Was A Prank
Get To Know YellowStraps
Get To Know: YellowStraps
KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
Harry Styles Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day
Lizzo performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.
BRITs 2020: 12 Major Moments From Music's Most Unforgettable Night
Dave, winner of the Mastercard Album Of The Year award, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England
BRITs 2020: Full Winners List - Dave, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish Dominate
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Kylie Jenner Invites Fans Inside Her Incredible $1 Million Designer Bag Closet
Tana Mongeau Has Been Pictured Being Kissed By Jake’s Brother Logan Paul
A YouTuber Landed A Date With James Charles By Sliding Into His Mentions
Lili Reinhart Fans Think She Wrote This Romantic Poem About Cole Sprouse

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Punches Sister Kourtney Kardashian During An Explosive Row
Kim Kardashian Invited Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner
Kim Kardashian Thinks Baby Psalm Is A Reincarnation Of Late Father Robert Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is Being Accused Of Wearing Blackface On This Magazine Cover
Kim Kardashian Weighs In On Rumours Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Engaged
Kim Kardashian reveals pregnancy complications in new SKIMS ads, December 2019
Kim Kardashian Had Five Operations After Giving Birth To Saint West
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK
Kris Jenner Freaked Out After Spotting A Giant Anaconda In Kim Kardashian’s Backyard
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Had An Awkward Moment At The People’s Choice Awards
Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Were Laughed At On The Emmy Awards Stage
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Using Alice Marie Johnson to Sell Shapewear
Kim Kardashian’s Home Is Crawling With Tarantulas And The Images Are Petrifying

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Kim Kardashian Punches Sister Kourtney Kardashian During An Explosive Row
Dylan Sprouse Is Currently Roasting Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa On Instagram
NikkieTutorials Slams Transphobes For Calling Her A ‘Boy’ In Her Comments
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
These Two Actors Have Announced That They’re Leaving Riverdale For Good
Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Cosy Up In Sweatpants While Travelling To Australia
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Gigi Hadid Drops A Major Baby Bombshell After Reuniting With Zayn Malik
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group