Kim Kardashian Receives 'Apology Note' From Paris Robbers

Kim Kardashian has allegedly receive a letter of apology from the man believed to have masterminded the Paris robbery in which she was held at gunpoint last October.

Aomar Ait Khedache, who police in Paris believe led the plot to steal money and jewellery from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, is said to have written the letter in French and Kim's legal team are said to have translated it.

Check out the latest from MTV News below...

In the alleged note, which has been published by TMZ, he apologises for the emotional distress caused to Kim during the robbery. It reads:

“After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted... I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence. I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears. Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones. I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.”

During the incident Kim was held at gunpoint, tied up and left in a bathtub when a group of armed men raided her hotel room.

Unsurprisingly, TMZ claim Kim apparently "found his words hollow" and thinks the letter is just a stunt to "appear remorseful" to win leniency in the court case.