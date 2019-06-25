Kim Kardashian Releases Statement About Her Kimono Trademark Controversy

Kim Kardashian has responded to the criticism around her kimono shapewear line after some people claimed that she was appropriating Japanese culture to sell more items.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star came under fire after the Los Angeles Times reported that she was attempting to trademark the terms Kimono, Kimono Body, Kimono Intimates, and Kimono World.

The backlash online was huge, with one fan writing: “Thanks for BUTCHERING Japanese culture!!! My culture is not your plaything. You don't have any respect for people who are not your family, do you?

They continued: “In the 15 yrs developing this project, couldn't you find a cultural advisor?” before adding the hashtags #KimOhNo and #culturalappropriation.

In a statement to the New York Times, the 38-year-old said: “I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment.

“I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment.

“Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment.

She concluded: “My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come.”