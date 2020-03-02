Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims North West Copied A Child Star’s Song

"I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due"

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - 10:05

Kim Kardashian has responded to claims that North West copied a child star’s song when she gave an impromptu rap performance at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 8 show.

The six-year-old took to the stage with a number that included references to her “really cute” shoes and her cousin, Penelope Disick. It didn’t take long before people pointed out that her rendition had a lot of similarities to a track by a child star called ZaZa.

ZaZa’s parents wrote online: “We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child's involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... 

“With the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. 

in July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child's involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT . . PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don't wanna feel like our daughter's journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED . . THANK YOU! 💕
in July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT . . PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED . . THANK YOU! 💕 . . #ZaZaChallenge #WhatIDo #ThatsANoNo #ZaZa #BlackGirlMagic #blackgirlsrock #HypeKids #hypebae #redcarpetgirlz #explorepage #viral #yeezyseason8 #kanyewest #kimkardashian

They requested that Kim Kardashian should credit their daughter next time: “However, we don't wanna feel like our daughter's journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED.” 

Kim responded: “We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!"

"Today's performance of North's remix of ZaZa's song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon."

ZaZa’s parents responded to Kim on Instagram by writing: "All love, all good,” so it sounds like this was just an honest mistake.

