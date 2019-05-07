Kim Kardashian Responds To Reports Her Fourth Child Has Already Been Born

Kim Kardashian has just shut down speculation that her fourth child with Kanye West has already been born after fans jumped to the wrong conclusion about one of his recent text messages.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit the Met Gala red-carpet looking like a million dollars last night - just hours after taking to social-media to confirm that her unborn son hasn’t arrived yet.

Rumours spread like wildfire when the 38-year-old shared a private text message from her husband reading: “This your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true."

Clarifying that they haven’t got any huge news to share *just* yet, she tweeted: “Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It's Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol."

This comes as an insider told ET Online that the pair will probably stop at four children: “Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through," the source said.

"Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family."

Kim previously revealed that their surrogate is due to give birth at some point in May, so it’s only a matter of time until a proper announcement is made.