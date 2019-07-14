Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims She Removed Her Ribs to Achieve A Tiny Waist

Is this even possible?

Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 09:35

Kim Kardashian has laughed off claims she removed several of her ribs to achieve her tiny waist.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made an appearance on Anastasia Soare’s Instagram Story, where her close friend questioned how she managed to squeeze into that tiny Mugler dress at the 2019 Met Gala.

Getty Images

“Please explain to me how it’s possible,” Anastasia questioned as she filmed the 38-year-old in another skintight bronze dress. “I've known you for so many years, I have never seen you ... Did you remove your ribs?”

Kim technically didn’t deny the claims (!!) but did laugh out loud and give full credit to swapping out her usual diet for veganism: 'I think that honestly being a vegan now helps,” she explained.

Instagram

Prior to attending the Met Gala, the KKW Beauty mogul had opened up to fans about her preparations for the event: “I’m SO excited to do this, you guys, but I definitely need to mentally prepare, lol.

“I have the Met Gala coming up and I’ve worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can.

Giphy

“We always have sweets around and it’s really hard when there are temptations everywhere,' she continued. “I already completed day one and two of the cleanse, and I’ve been surrounded by doughnuts, but I stayed away. I’m so proud of myself!”

Maybe Kim just has a really flexible ribcage?

