Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Returns To Paris For The First Time Since Robbery

Sister Kylie Jenner joined her at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show to hold her hand.

Linds Foley
Friday, June 22, 2018 - 10:32

Kim Kardashian has returned to Paris for the first time since she was robbed at gunpoint by five burglars in 2016. 

She was joined by husband Kanye West as they flew to France to support designer Virgil Abloh's first collection for Louis Vuitton.

The pair were seen at the SS19 Menswear show, which was also attended by Kim's sister Kylie Jenner and her partner, Travis Scott. 

Despite having previously had a love for Paris, Kim had understandably not returned since the end of 2016 when she was in the city for the Spring 2017 shows and was robbed at her hotel. 

Wearing a bright blue collared dress, Kim and Kanye posed for photos outside the show venue before taking their seats on the FROW next to Kylie and Travis. 

Also going for a pop of colour, Kylie was seen working a yellow jumpsuit while Kanye kept things, well, very Kanye in a graffiti print shirt and cap. 

"Kim was happy to go to Paris," a source tells E! News. "She has missed it and felt like it was the right time to go. She felt comfortable because she had Kanye by her side the entire time.

"She also had beefed up security because there were so many paparazzi. It was good for her to go back, but emotional at the same time. It's been so long, but it's a city she has always loved and she wants to be able to visit regularly again."

"The visit was special and important for Kim," they continue. "She wants to move on completely from what happened and going back helped with closure."

