Kim Kardashian Reveals Biblical Name of Fourth Child, Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have truly out-Kimye'd themselves this time.

The power couple took the celebrity tradition of unusual baby names to a new level six years ago when their first child North West was born, which the whole world thought would be as wild as it would get. Oh, how wrong we all were.

Kim has revealed the name of their fourth child, who was born just over a week ago: Psalm West.

The huge announcement was surpisingly low-key as Kim didn't actually say anything other than the name.

She posted it as a caption to a screenshot of a text that Kanye sent her on Mother's Day in the US, which was a photo of their tiny new addition with classically Kanye-esque scripture.

"Beautiful Mother's Day," it begins, "With the arrival of our fourth child," he proclaims, "We are blessed beyond measure."

The final line of the message hints that the couple won't be having any more children as Kanye said "We have everything we need".

A family of six is quite big, especially nowadays, and we're not sure what names they could give to more children that were on the same level as North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

In fact, when said aloud, Psalm may be the most normal-sounding of them all. Lil' Psalm West, ready to change the world.