Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Reaction After Discovering Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant

They both welcomed daughters into the world around the same time.

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 11:32

Kim Kardashian has opened up about how she felt when she found out about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy and she was mainly excited about the fact their children would grow up being so close in age to each other.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social-media to reveal what she really made of her 20-year-old sister expecting a baby with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

When a fan tweeted: “@KimKardashian what was your reaction when you found out Kylie was pregnant !? #KUWTK,” she responded: “I was so happy knowing i was having a baby too.”

After it was first announced that baby Stormi had made her way into the world, Kim wrote a beautiful message congratulating her sister on keeping her entire pregnancy a secret: “Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!! I'm so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl!" 

She continued: "Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties! I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!"

Getty

Kylie had previously confirmed the news in an emotional YouTube video, writing: “My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

We'll never get over how well that secret was kept. 

 

