Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Soul Was Broken’ By People Trolling Her Pregnancy Body

The negative comments changed the way she perceives her figure

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - 10:14

Kim Kardashian has opened up about how her confidence took a massive hit when people criticised the weight gain she experienced during her pregnancies with North and Saint West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave an interview to WSJ Magazine where she revealed that the cruel remarks about her changing body shape “broke her soul” and changed the way she perceived her figure.

"It changed my body, my skin," she said. All I have to do is type Kim and Shamu. It really changed my security. It broke my soul for a while.”

In the same interview, the 38-year-old opened up about the ramifications of wearing a super-tight Mugler corset on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet: “I have never felt a pain like that in my life,” she said, adding that outfit left indentation marks on her back and ribs.

Despite understanding that some people out there are going to troll her every move, Kim pointed out that she knows when she’s in the wrong.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding her now re-named Kimono shapewear line, she admitted: “You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper.

"I'm the first person to say, OK, of course, I can't believe we didn't think of this. I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let's listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in."

Props to Kim for knowing when to listen and when to brush off the body-shamers.

