Kim Kardashian Reveals Hilarious Joke She Made About Khloe Kardashian To Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian hit headlines this week when she left Calabasas for Washington and headed on over to the White House.

While we all know a lot of serious shizz goes down in that particular residence, that didn't stop the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star from making a hilarious joke about her sister Khloe to president Donald Trump.

In an interview with Van Jones on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, Kimmy revealed she couldn't help but bring up that time Khloe was one of Mr Trumps failed apprentices.

Kimmy described exactly what went down when she met up with the president last week: "I have met him before, before he was the president a few times so it was a hug and [I] sat down and he was like, 'Okay. So what's going on? Why are we here?' We started the meeting," she began.

"I did take a second to say like wait a minute, we're in the oval office.

"He said, 'Why are you here?' I said, 'Really I'm here because I want to know why you kicked Khloe off The Apprentice.' It was a laugh and it was funny and then we got into business," she revealed.

Of course, it was down to business after that as the pair discussed prison reform in the United States, particularly focusing on a woman called Alice Johnson (who was given a life sentence for a non-violent drug offence).

Kim's trip turned out to be hugely successful, as on Wednesday the White House announced it had commuted Alice's sentence, and she was released from prison a few hours later.

All in all, we'd say it was a pretty triumphant White House visit.