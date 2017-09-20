Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Used To Cheat On Her High School Tests

Not that we're giving out hints, but this is pretty ingenious.

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 16:43

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her less-than-honest approach to the high-school testing system after admitting that she'd regularly cheat on the most important exams.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that she had an entire game-plan in mind before walking into a test, and it involves jotting down the answers on the inside of her skirt. Genius. 

Getty

Explaining that she never had any fear about getting caught, Kim told Ellen Degeneres: "I used to cheat on all of my tests. We would wear uniforms, so I would wear this little skirt. 

She continued: "I used to cheat on all of my tests. I would flip up the skirt and write all of the answers in washable ink.

Pointing out that the scheme was literally foolproof, she said: "And what's the teacher gonna do? Ask you to lift up your skirt? Like sexual harassment!"

Kim Kardashian West Answers Ellen’s Burning Questions

This comes as Kim was asked to choose between being stuck in an elevator with Kendall or Khloe. She eventually chose Khloe, who she reckons would at least be entertaining. 

Kendall managed to swerve the fate of being stuck in a broken down lift for hours on end, with Kim saying she'd "have such bad anxiety and freak out and just be crying." 

So there you go. If anyone has an important test coming up that they haven't revised for, writing the answers on the inside of your clothing is apparently one option to consider. 

 

 

 

