Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Gave Her $1 Million To Say No To A Fashion Deal



Kim Kardashian has revealed that Kanye West gave her a cheque worth $1 million after he requested that she decline a particular fashion promotion.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the confession on Ashley Graham’s recent podcast after revealing that she was approached by a brand to promote some of their “knockoff Yeezy” products.

Getty

“It is great money, but the brand was typically knockoff Yeezy, so I said let me ask Kanye how he feels about it,” she told the model. When Kanye made it clear that he wasn’t happy about it, the 37-year-old immediately decided to decline the deal.

To make it up to her, Kanye came through with the most impressive Mother’s Day present to date; a cheque with a load of zeros on the end. “He happened to be recording out of town and I get an envelope delivered to the door,” she began.

“I open the envelope and it is a million dollar check and a note saying, ‘Thank you for always supporting me and not posting,'” she said. “My mom was like, ‘Are you going to cash this?’ And I was like, ‘You better believe I am going to cash this!’ I have no shame. I did feel bad, but two days later, I was like, cashed!”

Let this be proof that the universe rewards people who stick to their morals. Now where is our $1 million cheque for doing nothing more than never purchasing a pair of fake Yeezys?