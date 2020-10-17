Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money From Social Media Than Reality TV

The numbers might surprise you

Monday, October 19, 2020 - 10:00

Kim Kardashian West earns more money from social media than she does on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In an appearance on My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Kim gets honest about her income and admits the entire Kardashian-Jenner family owe their livelihoods to the E! series.

Getty

“We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

According to TMZ, the Kardashians renewed their contract for another five seasons in 2017 for the sum of $150 million. If the earnings were split equally between the family members, each person would take home around $4.5 million per series.

🦋
View this post on Instagram

🦋

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Us Weekly previously reported that Kim can earn up to $500,000 per Instagram post, which means it would only take a few sponsored posts to exceed her income for one series of the show. 

Earlier this month, Forbes announced that Kim is now the wealthiest member of her family after they calculated she’s worth $780 million. Kylie Jenner’s sum has been downgraded to $700 million amid claims her sales for Kylie Cosmetics have struggled during the pandemic.

Getty

In an interview with MarketWatch, Kim previously opened up about being “frugal” with her money: “I love to spend but I also love to work hard and save. I think it’s really important to build a future and just make sure that you don’t over indulge all the time.”

Are you surprised by how much Kim earns on social media?

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money From Social Media Than Reality TV
Hailey Bieber Undergoes A Tattoo On Her Wedding Finger In Honour Of Justin Bieber
Lizzo Opens Up About Police Brutality And Reveals She’s “Optimistic” About The Future
Get To Know Scribz Riley
Get To Know: Scribz Riley
Addison Rae Opens Up About Staying On Good Terms With An Unnamed Ex-Boyfriend
Everything We Know So Far About Bella Hadid’s Rumoured Boyfriend Duke Nicholson
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
EMA 2020
Be a part of the MTV EMA 2020 pre-show!
Zendaya Receives The Visionary Award At The 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Sources Claim Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Is ‘Not Leaving Her Alone’
Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian Confronted By Animal Rights Protestors
Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene
Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”
Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?
Travis Scott Reveals He And Kylie Jenner Are Raising Stormi To Be A “Strong” Woman
Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Coming Out As Queer And Dealing With Public Scrutiny
Get To Know Delilah Montagu
Get To Know: Delilah Montagu
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
Rihanna Apologises For Using Sacred Islamic Texts At Her Fenty Lingerie Show
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
Skai Jackson Dedicates Her Dancing With The Stars Performance To Cameron Boyce

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money From Social Media Than Reality TV
Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Maternity Collection After Receiving Backlash Online
Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ For $250k Watch
Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
North West Had A Cowboy-Themed Birthday Party At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Ranch
Kim Kardashian Broke Social Distancing Rules So Kylie Jenner Could Do Her Make-Up
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian’s Vicious Fight Shut Down KUWTK Production
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For ‘Insensitive’ Post About Being Stuck At Home
Kim Kardashian Was Visited By A Doctor At Home Over Coronavirus Fears
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims North West Copied A Child Star’s Song
Kim Kardashian Punches Sister Kourtney Kardashian During An Explosive Row
Kim Kardashian Invited Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner

Trending Articles

Hailey Bieber Undergoes A Tattoo On Her Wedding Finger In Honour Of Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money From Social Media Than Reality TV
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse