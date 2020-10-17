Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money From Social Media Than Reality TV

Kim Kardashian West earns more money from social media than she does on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In an appearance on My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Kim gets honest about her income and admits the entire Kardashian-Jenner family owe their livelihoods to the E! series.

Getty

“We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

According to TMZ, the Kardashians renewed their contract for another five seasons in 2017 for the sum of $150 million. If the earnings were split equally between the family members, each person would take home around $4.5 million per series.

Us Weekly previously reported that Kim can earn up to $500,000 per Instagram post, which means it would only take a few sponsored posts to exceed her income for one series of the show.

Earlier this month, Forbes announced that Kim is now the wealthiest member of her family after they calculated she’s worth $780 million. Kylie Jenner’s sum has been downgraded to $700 million amid claims her sales for Kylie Cosmetics have struggled during the pandemic.

Getty

In an interview with MarketWatch, Kim previously opened up about being “frugal” with her money: “I love to spend but I also love to work hard and save. I think it’s really important to build a future and just make sure that you don’t over indulge all the time.”

Are you surprised by how much Kim earns on social media?