Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals She's 'Taking A Break' From Caitlyn Jenner And They Haven't Spoken In Months

She's pretty upset.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 10:43

Kim Kardashian has admitted that she hasn't spoken to her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner, in months after she threw shade at Kris Jenner in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life. 

The reality star paid a visit to The View on Monday and was quizzed about the current state of her relationship with the 67-year-old, who helped raise her and her siblings.

When asked if they still talk, she said: "'Have I talked to her in the past couple of months? No".

If you've been watching Keeping up with the Kardashians you'll know Kim got pretty pissed over claims the former athlete made in her book and it looks like she's still not quite ready to forgive her.

She said: "I definitely got upset about it. To say I was shocked by putting some things out there that were just not true and were hurtful... at the end of the day my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship".

Getty

Ultimately though, Kim knows she and Caitlyn will patch things up since the family are close AF.

She admitted: "We are taking a break" but said: "She will always be my stepdad and be a person who raised me and stepped up to the plate and raised me after my father died" 

The entrepreneur added: "In our family we definitely are always so close and stick through everything so everything is definitely going to be fine".

Will the Kardashians ever be able to escape drama?

Latest News

Britt Robertson’s Instagram Hacker Told Everyone Her And Dylan O’Brien Were Engaged

Kim Kardashian Reveals She's 'Taking A Break' From Caitlyn Jenner And They Haven't Spoken In Months

Lorde Apologises for Famous Friends Comment That Upset Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Fans

Ricky Rayment Brands Ex Marnie Simpson's Book 'Nonsense' But Admits He Hasn't Read It

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slam Chloe Crowhurst Branding Her ‘Snakey’

Get Your First Look At The Entire ASOS x MTV Collection

Kylie Jenner Almost Faceplanted Trying To Do The Nicki Minaj Challenge

Selena Gomez Made Sure Taylor Swift Was In 13 Reasons Why In The Sneakiest Way

Super Mario Odyssey

Everything We Know About Super Mario Odyssey

Everything We Know About Metroid Prime 4

Pokemon GO

WTF? All The Gyms Are Closing In Pokemon Go

Miley Cyrus Went Head To Head With Dolce & Gabbanna Over Politics In Social Media Spat

Rita Ora - Your Song

Rita Ora Teases Her 'Your Song' Music Video With These Exclusive Pics...

Diplo Reveals The Worst Possible Thing That Could Happen During A DJ Set

10 Pesky Hair Removal Fails And How To Fix Them

11 Celebrity Exes Who Had Some MAJOR Social Media Beef After They Split

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE

Ferne McCann’s Ex Arthur Collins Denies Involvement In London Nightclub Acid Attack

Rihanna Meets DJ Khaled's Son Asahd And It's Too Cute for Words

Beyonce voice role in new live action Lion King Movie

The Best Twitter Response To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Twins Will Remind You Why You Love The Internet

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals She's 'Taking A Break' From Caitlyn Jenner And They Haven't Spoken In Months

North West and Penelope Disick Got The Cutest Matching Fluffy Puppies For their Birthdays

Kim Kardashian Is Launching her Own Makeup Line

Style

Kim K Spills The Truth On Why The Kardashians Ditched Stylist Monica Rose

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Taylor Swift Feud And Kylie Jenner & Tyga's Split

Kim Kardashian Kris Humphries
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Has Revealed The Moment She Knew Her Marriage To Kris Humphries Would Fail

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian announced make up collab with a sexy photoshoot
Style

Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Announce Makeup Collaboration With Sexy Photoshoot

Celebrity

Kris Jenner Has Actually Offered To Be A Surrogate For Kim Kardashian

The Kardashian&#039;s fave make up guru is launching her own range of make up
Style

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Style

The Kardashians' Favourite Makeup Artist Is Launching A Cosmetics Line

Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She And Kim Kardashian Aren’t On Speaking Terms Right Now

Style

Kim Kardashian In Striking Transformation After Debuting Bright Pink Hair

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Marnie Simpson Explains Her Decision To Give Up Lip Fillers For Good

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Josh Peck Got Married And Drake Bell Has Some Beef About His Lack Of Invite

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather