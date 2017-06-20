Kim Kardashian Reveals She's 'Taking A Break' From Caitlyn Jenner And They Haven't Spoken In Months

Kim Kardashian has admitted that she hasn't spoken to her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner, in months after she threw shade at Kris Jenner in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

The reality star paid a visit to The View on Monday and was quizzed about the current state of her relationship with the 67-year-old, who helped raise her and her siblings.

When asked if they still talk, she said: "'Have I talked to her in the past couple of months? No".

If you've been watching Keeping up with the Kardashians you'll know Kim got pretty pissed over claims the former athlete made in her book and it looks like she's still not quite ready to forgive her.

She said: "I definitely got upset about it. To say I was shocked by putting some things out there that were just not true and were hurtful... at the end of the day my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship".

Getty

Ultimately though, Kim knows she and Caitlyn will patch things up since the family are close AF.

She admitted: "We are taking a break" but said: "She will always be my stepdad and be a person who raised me and stepped up to the plate and raised me after my father died"

The entrepreneur added: "In our family we definitely are always so close and stick through everything so everything is definitely going to be fine".

Will the Kardashians ever be able to escape drama?