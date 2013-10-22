Kim Kardashian Reveals The Instagram Moment She Regrets The Most

Kim Kardashian might be one of the original Queens of Instagram but there's one particular post out there that leaves her cringing her contoured cheekbones off (yes, that's a thing) and it isn't a) the time she broke the internet or b) the time she cropped North out the shot.

Nope. In reality, the one moment that Kim wishes she could back in time and change is her decision to share an image of her engagement ring while having short nails. Which is actually something we never thought to look at considering the garungatan size of her rock.

In a make-up tutorial with YouTuber Patrick Starr, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that there's nothing worse than glimpsing down at her hands and seeing bad cuticles and short nails: "I can't even function when I have long nails," she confessed.

Revealing that the whole escapade still gives her sleepless nights, Kim said: "One of my biggest photo regrets is when I got engaged and I had the shortest nails when I showed my picture. It would have looked so much better with long nails."

The image that's sparked this emotional turmoil?

YES!!! YES!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 22, 2013 at 8:41am PDT

Unfortunately for Kim, there's no going back and booking in an emergency appointment at the nail technician; although she should take heart in the fact that that whopper of a diamond takes up a good portion of the shot anyway. Was anyone even looking at the nails?

