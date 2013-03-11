Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again

Do you remember that time in 2013 when Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram of herself covered in blood after she underwent a beauty treatment known as the vampire facial?

It turns out that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn't exactly have the best time undergoing the procedure and has now taken to her app to reveal that it's the one treatment she's sworn she'll never do again.

For anyone who isn't educated in the weird and wonderful skincare routines the Kardashian-Jenner sisters endorse, we'll go into some detail about what the rejuvenation process actually involves.

Basically, doctors extract blood from a subject, spin it in a centrifuge to gather up something called platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapy, and then inject it back into a person using a set of teeny tiny needles.

It doesn't sound like the most relaxing process, worsened by the fact that Kim - who was pregnant at the time - couldn't use the numbing and painkiller creams as recommended.

"A few years ago, I heard about a 'vampire facial,' and I was so intrigued," she admitted. "It was really rough and painful for me. It was honestly the most painful thing ever! It's the one treatment that I'll never do again."

While Kim wasn't totally sold on the procedure, another member of the KUWTK clan still regularly books herself in for a routine blood extraction and seems to love the results.

"Even though it wasn't for me, I know it has so many benefits for your skin. Kourtney is a huge fan and I know a lot of other people that love it, too," she added.

Each to their own.