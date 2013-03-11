Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again

But on the plus side, it was undeniably great for the gram.

Sunday, March 4, 2018 - 11:46

Do you remember that time in 2013 when Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram of herself covered in blood after she underwent a beauty treatment known as the vampire facial?

It turns out that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn't exactly have the best time undergoing the procedure and has now taken to her app to reveal that it's the one treatment she's sworn she'll never do again.

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she was the Queen of selfies...

For anyone who isn't educated in the weird and wonderful skincare routines the Kardashian-Jenner sisters endorse, we'll go into some detail about what the rejuvenation process actually involves.

Basically, doctors extract blood from a subject, spin it in a centrifuge to gather up something called platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapy, and then inject it back into a person using a set of teeny tiny needles.

Tonight on Kourtney & Kim Take Miami!!! #VampireFacial #kktm

Tonight on Kourtney & Kim Take Miami!!! #VampireFacial #kktm

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

It doesn't sound like the most relaxing process, worsened by the fact that Kim - who was pregnant at the time - couldn't use the numbing and painkiller creams as recommended. 

"A few years ago, I heard about a 'vampire facial,' and I was so intrigued," she admitted. "It was really rough and painful for me. It was honestly the most painful thing ever! It's the one treatment that I'll never do again."

While Kim wasn't totally sold on the procedure, another member of the KUWTK clan still regularly books herself in for a routine blood extraction and seems to love the results. 

"Even though it wasn't for me, I know it has so many benefits for your skin. Kourtney is a huge fan and I know a lot of other people that love it, too," she added.

Each to their own.

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Very Own Kids Prank Show And We’re So Excited
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
Olivia Attwood opens up about Chris Hughes split, feels like she&#039;s lost her best friend
Olivia Attwood Admits She’s ‘Hopeful’ That She Can ‘Work Things Out’ With Chris Hughes In The Future
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
DJ Khaled
New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, MNEK, Meghan Trainor
Warner Wants Kristen Wiig For Wonder Woman 2
What Your Handwriting Actually Says About Your Personality
Get Involved With Tekken Mobile NOW If You Want To Get These Sweet Goodies
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Little Mix
Little Mix Win Big at the First Ever Global Awards Ceremony
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Delivers Powerful Feminist Speech at the Global Awards
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Are Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Kylie Jenner&#039;s amazing post-baby body
Kylie Jenner's Post-Baby Body Is Quite Literally Out Of This World
Jersey Shore Cast And Fans React To The Show Being Renewed For A Second Season In The Best Way

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Very Own Kids Prank Show And We’re So Excited
Kim Kardashian Just Designed The Perfect Kardashian-Jenner Family Member
Kim Kardashian Reveals The Worst Part Of Being Her And It’s Relatable AF
Kanye West Plastered Kim Kardashian's Insta All Over The New York Subway Because That's Love
Kim Kardashian Uses A Snapchat Filter On The First Picture Of Chicago West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in downtown LA
It Looks Like Kanye West Got Caught Weeing In The Street As Kim Kardashian Tries To Laugh It Off
9 Unexpected Kardashian-Jenner Business Ventures You’ve Probably Forgotten About
From Khloe Kardashian &amp; Lamar Odom To Katy Perry &amp; Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
From Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom To Katy Perry & Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
8 Times Jennifer Lawrence Was Just The Greatest: From Coat-Gate To Getting Naked In Kris Jenner’s Wardrobe
8 Times Jennifer Lawrence Was Just The Greatest: From Coat-Gate To Getting Naked In Kris Jenner’s Wardrobe
Kim Kardashian shares topless bedroom picture
Kim Kardashian Demands Actions As She Leads Celeb Tributes Following Florida School Shooting
How To Instagram Like The Kardashian-Jenner Family Without Being Rich

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Brandon Flynn Responds To Memes Of Him Kissing Sam Smith
Geordie Shore Episode 9 Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Is ‘Fuming’ After Chloe Ferry Questions Whether He’s Looking At Other Lasses
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway's Cutest Couple Moments Ever
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son