Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Feels ‘Bad’ About Khloe Kardashian’s Return Home

Kim Kardashian has opened up about Khloe Kardashian returning home to LA after giving birth to daughter True and has revealed that she feels “bad” for already bombarding her house with a bunch of kids.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up to Access Hollywood about having the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan within one short drive away from each other again.

“It’s very good to have Khloé back. I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed,” she revealed.

“First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, [then] Kylie. It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back.”

Getty

She added: “I’m so excited. They came back on Sunday and I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest.”

This comes amid reports that Khloe and Tristan Thompson are moving forward from his cheating scandal as a team.

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

“Khloé and Tristan seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal,” an insider told People. “Khloé’s super family focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter.”

Fingers crossed everything works out.