Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Feels ‘Bad’ About Khloe Kardashian’s Return Home

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has recently moved back to LA.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 12:25

Kim Kardashian has opened up about Khloe Kardashian returning home to LA after giving birth to daughter True and has revealed that she feels “bad” for already bombarding her house with a bunch of kids.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up to Access Hollywood about having the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan within one short drive away from each other again.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who were open about the fact they cheated on their partner...

“It’s very good to have Khloé back. I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed,” she revealed. 

“First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, [then] Kylie. It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back.”

Getty

She added: “I’m so excited. They came back on Sunday and I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest.”

This comes amid reports that Khloe and Tristan Thompson are moving forward from his cheating scandal as a team.

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

“Khloé and Tristan seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal,” an insider told People. “Khloé’s super family focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter.”

Fingers crossed everything works out.

Latest News

Elf
Will Ferrell And Netflix Are Making A Eurovision Movie
13 Reasons Why Actor Justin Prentice Reveals He Once Experienced Suicidal Thoughts
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Feels ‘Bad’ About Khloe Kardashian’s Return Home
You Can Now Take A Course On Frank Ocean At University
The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Album Cover Is Shot Upside Down
Chrissy Teigen Proves You Can Steam Your Vagina And Enjoy A Face Mask All At The Same Time
Ariana Grande and friend get a tattoo in the same place as Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian ‘To Address Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama’ On KUWTK
Ariana Grande - Sweetener - Album Cover
How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik at the Tom Ford fashion show
Zayn Malik Calls Out the Met Gala As 'Self-Indulgent'
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit
You Can Finally Buy These Cult Acne Patches In The UK
Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt 'Guilt' About Coming From A Privileged Background

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Feels ‘Bad’ About Khloe Kardashian’s Return Home
Tiffany Haddish Pokes Fun At The Kardashians At The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On Kim Kardashian's Toaster? | MTV Celeb
Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It
Kim Kardashian Isn’t Ruling Out Running For President One Day
Kim Kardashian Isn't Going Into Politics Any Time Soon Despite Her Recent Efforts
From Kim Kardashian To Hayley Hughes: 9 Of The Ditsiest Questions Celebs Have Ever Asked The World
Kim Kardashian Reveals Hilarious Joke She Made About Khloe Kardashian To Donald Trump
Kim Kardashian's Plea To Donald Trump Pays Off As Alice Johnson Is Released From Prison
Kim Kardashian Cried When Kanye West Wrote About Her Reaction To Slavery Comments 
From Kim Kardashian To Ashton Kutcher: 10 Celebrities Who Used Their Fame To Make A Difference In The World
Imprisoned Alice Johnson Pens Emotional Letter Of Gratitude To Kim Kardashian

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt 'Guilt' About Coming From A Privileged Background
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid