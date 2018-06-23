Kim Kardashian Says She's Over Taking Selfies

Let's just say it: 2018 is weird. It's pretty much been an absolute car crash so far, right?

The world is falling apart in many ways, no country seems to have its sh*t together, and the celebs we turn to for distraction from all seem to be changing before our eyes, too.

What's the latest, you ask? Well, Kim Kardashian West - woman, sister, wife, mother, entrepreneur, reality TV star, serial selfie-taker - has announced that she no longer 'likes' selfies.

That's right; the woman who once released a book that was quite literally just a collection of her own selfies over the years has dismissed them, saying she isn't really into it anymore.

“I don’t really like them that much. I just, like, kind of moved on," she revealed in a new interview this week. "It’s not all about sitting there taking selfies."

While we could debate if it has ever just been about sitting taking selfies, maybe we don't know just how time-consuming it was for Kim, as she said: "I used to spend so much of my time taking selfies."

That declaration is hardly surprising considering that the Selfish book, released in 2015, became a best-seller upon release because her brand was so synonymous with selfies.

Exlplaining her reasons why, she says, "I would just like to live in real time a little more. I don’t mind pictures, but I’m just not on my phone the way that I used to be."

A lot has changed in Kim's personal life in the past three years - two more kids (Saint and Chicago) and the traumatic robbery in Paris, to name a few - so it's understandable that she's not so concerned with taking pictures of her face every day.

However, while she may not be as obsesed with them as she used to be, Mrs. West has still been posting them as recent as one week ago, when she shared a selfie of her and son Saint.

We don't think we've seen the last Kim Kardashian selfie just yet, but we're still shocked at the news.

Did you ever think this day would come?!

Words: Ross McNeilage

