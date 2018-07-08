Kim Kardashian Shared Some TMI Advice And Fans Are Calling Her Out On It

Kim Kardashian has shared some suggestive advice on Instagram that has prompted a bunch of her followers to pull out their fact-checking books.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the social-media platform with a shot of herself wearing a pale grey swimsuit as she cracked open a can of drink. The caption to the image read: “Google the benefits of pineapple juice.”

For anyone who never witnessed that episode of Kim And Kourtney Take Miami, this isn’t the first time a Kardashian has informed the public about the ‘sweetening’ effects of the substance on a woman’s intimate area. Yup.

This time around, plenty of Instagram users took issue with the fact that the 37-year-old was drinking a tinned substance rather than fresh juice, with some people claiming the results aren’t the same.

“The benefits come from FRESH pineapple juice. Not canned,” one person said, as another continued: “Maybe natural but not from a can processed,” and a third reiterated: “Fresh pineapple juice not that canned stuff.”

Cast your minds back to 2013 and you might recall the time the Kardashian sisters had a vagina “smell-off” in a bid to test whether the theory is actually legit or not. At the time, Kim and Kourtney went head to head on the challenge, while Khloe tested the results.

"Honestly, I will say that Kim's p**** smells the best - she's the kitty winner," Khloe said, as the champion took to Twitter later that day to write: “How good is pineapple juice? All those amazing benefits!"

Understood.