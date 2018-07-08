Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shared Some TMI Advice And Fans Are Calling Her Out On It

Not everyone is fully on board with the comment and here's why...

Sunday, July 8, 2018 - 13:02

Kim Kardashian has shared some suggestive advice on Instagram that has prompted a bunch of her followers to pull out their fact-checking books. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the social-media platform with a shot of herself wearing a pale grey swimsuit as she cracked open a can of drink. The caption to the image read: “Google the benefits of pineapple juice.”

For anyone who never witnessed that episode of Kim And Kourtney Take Miami, this isn’t the first time a Kardashian has informed the public about the ‘sweetening’ effects of the substance on a woman’s intimate area. Yup.

This time around, plenty of Instagram users took issue with the fact that the 37-year-old was drinking a tinned substance rather than fresh juice, with some people claiming the results aren’t the same. 

“The benefits come from FRESH pineapple juice. Not canned,” one person said, as another continued: “Maybe natural but not from a can processed,” and a third reiterated: “Fresh pineapple juice not that canned stuff.”

Cast your minds back to 2013 and you might recall the time the Kardashian sisters had a vagina “smell-off” in a bid to test whether the theory is actually legit or not. At the time, Kim and Kourtney went head to head on the challenge, while Khloe tested the results.

"Honestly, I will say that Kim's p**** smells the best - she's the kitty winner," Khloe said, as the champion took to Twitter later that day to write: “How good is pineapple juice?    All those amazing benefits!"

Understood.

 

 

