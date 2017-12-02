Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Of Son Saint On Kardashian Family Christmas Card Preview

We pretty much live for the Kardashian’s Christmas card, so we cannot even deal with the sneak peek at this year’s picture - not least because it also features Kim Kardashian’s son Saint.

Kim shared a glimpse of this years festive pic with her Twitter followers, and the preview shows a naked Christmas tree along with Saint next to a huge pile of presents.

Seriously, we just wanna see the rest of it, like, now!

This year Kim was in charge of actually organising the the family Christmas card, which sounds like a total logistical nightmare, tbh. And yeah, it was.

25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @EliLinnetz pic.twitter.com/jPAJNyj6C0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 1, 2017

“[I organised the Christmas card this year] and I’ll never do it again. Just to wrangle every single family member was so exhausting. I thought it would be really easy. It was really tough,” The Sun reports Kim as saying.

Kim’s also admitted that the shoot gave her a frightening look into her future as a mum of three.

“It definitely gave me a little bit of anxiety with all the kids running around just thinking, ‘Holy s**t! How am I going to do three kids?’ It was kind of a freak-out moment for me,” Kim said.

And just think how many more Kardashian/Jenner kids there will be in next year’s card!

