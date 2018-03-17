Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shares The First Clear Shot Of Baby Chicago's Face

The filter-free snap was posted on Instagram and it's too cute.

Sunday, March 18, 2018 - 09:45

Kim Kardashian has shared the first filter-free shot of baby Chicago’s face and it goes without saying that her third child with Kanye West is just as cute as older siblings North and Saint West. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star left everyone more in love with her than ever when she used the Snapchat bear graphic on the very first picture of Chi back in February. Iconic. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she was the Queen of selfies... 

This time around, she’s taken to the gram to share for a more traditional shot of the newborn in her cot, captioning the image: “Morning cutie” alongside a love heart emoji.

Morning cutie 💗

Morning cutie 💗

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kimye welcomed their child in January with the help of a surrogate, with the 37-year-old announcing at the time: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Copyright (Getty)

It doesn’t sound like Kim wants many more children, hinting in an interview with Elle that she might call it quits at number four: "My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," she said. "I don't think I could handle more than that.

Pointing out that running her own empire and being a mum and partner is pretty hard work, she added: "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

 

Latest News

Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Karlie Kloss Finally Comments On Those Taylor Swift Feud Rumours
Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid’s Topless Holiday Snaps Deserve All The Awards
Kim Kardashian Shares The First Clear Shot Of Baby Chicago's Face
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
The Geordie Shore Lasses&#039; best ever make-up free selfies
The Geordie Shore Lasses’ Best Ever Make-Up Free Instagram Pics
Camila Cabelo Denies Taylor Swift Convinced Her To Quit Fifth Harmony
 Camila Cabello Denies Taylor Swift Convinced Her To Quit Fifth Harmony
Kylie Jenner has a rule for anyone who wants to see her baby girl Stormi
Kylie Jenner Has One Strict Rule For Anyone Who Wants To See Baby Stormi
Holly Hagan launches her own dating site for singles to hook up
Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up
Vicky Pattison shares naked bathtub selfie as she enjoy a luxury bath in South Africa
Vicky Pattison Fulfils New Year’s Resolution With Naked Outdoor Bathtub Selfie
Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
The Woman Who Shot And Killed Her Boyfriend In A YouTube Stunt Gets Jailtime
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
Halsey
New Music Round-Up: Halsey, Charlie Puth, Louisa
Liam Payne Hints He's Going To Miss His And Cheryl's Son's First Birthday
Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?
Kendall Jenner Reveals Shocking Reason Behind Her Lip Tattoo: "I Was Drunk!"
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About The Birth Of Stormi Webster For The First Time
15 Celeb Snogs You'll Wish You Were A Part Of
All The Kardashians' Beauty Hacks In One Place

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shares The First Clear Shot Of Baby Chicago's Face
Style
All The Kardashians' Beauty Hacks In One Place
From Kris Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Unforgivable Mistakes Celebrities Made On Social-Media
Kim Kardashian Has An Explanation For Why She Sent Perfume To Her Haters
Kim Kardashian's Emojis Have Sparked A Huge Debate Around Feminism
Kim Kardashian Goes Topless At Dinner Before Causing Outrage Over Shocking Pet Snake
Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Very Own Kids Prank Show And We’re So Excited
Kim Kardashian Just Designed The Perfect Kardashian-Jenner Family Member
Kim Kardashian Reveals The Worst Part Of Being Her And It’s Relatable AF
Kanye West Plastered Kim Kardashian's Insta All Over The New York Subway Because That's Love
Kim Kardashian Uses A Snapchat Filter On The First Picture Of Chicago West

Trending Articles

Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
Kylie Jenner has a rule for anyone who wants to see her baby girl Stormi
Kylie Jenner Has One Strict Rule For Anyone Who Wants To See Baby Stormi
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
Holly Hagan launches her own dating site for singles to hook up
Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up
Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Reveals Why Marnie Simpson’s ‘Joke’ About His Boyfriend Really Made Him Go Akka – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date