Kim Kardashian Shares The First Clear Shot Of Baby Chicago's Face

Kim Kardashian has shared the first filter-free shot of baby Chicago’s face and it goes without saying that her third child with Kanye West is just as cute as older siblings North and Saint West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star left everyone more in love with her than ever when she used the Snapchat bear graphic on the very first picture of Chi back in February. Iconic.

This time around, she’s taken to the gram to share for a more traditional shot of the newborn in her cot, captioning the image: “Morning cutie” alongside a love heart emoji.

Kimye welcomed their child in January with the help of a surrogate, with the 37-year-old announcing at the time: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

It doesn’t sound like Kim wants many more children, hinting in an interview with Elle that she might call it quits at number four: "My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," she said. "I don't think I could handle more than that.

Pointing out that running her own empire and being a mum and partner is pretty hard work, she added: "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."