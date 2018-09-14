Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’

Kim Kardashian has posted the kind of image that is enough to make anyone feel broody AF.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has shared a shot of daughter Chicago West hanging out with cousins True Thompson and Stormi Webster and we’re not even exaggerating when we say the picture is beyond cute.

For anyone uneducated on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree, Kim and Kanye’s third child is just two weeks apart from Kylie Jenner’s daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter is just a few months younger than them both.

The recent image shows True wearing a red floral dress in a special chair, while Stormi chills in a pair of Nike trainers, and Chicago clutches onto a stuffed pink unicorn. Fans were obviously loving the sweet shot, branding the post “beautiful” and “unbelievably cute.”

Back when Stormi first entered the world in February, Kim took to her website to reveal that she hoped their children would be the best of friends: “Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!! I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl!

“Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties! I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!”

Say hello to the next generation of E! stars.