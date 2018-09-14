Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’

Say hello to the next generation of E! stars.

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 10:36

Kim Kardashian has posted the kind of image that is enough to make anyone feel broody AF. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has shared a shot of daughter Chicago West hanging out with cousins True Thompson and Stormi Webster and we’re not even exaggerating when we say the picture is beyond cute.

💕 The Triplets 💕
View this post on Instagram

💕 The Triplets 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

For anyone uneducated on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree, Kim and Kanye’s third child is just two weeks apart from Kylie Jenner’s daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter is just a few months younger than them both. 

The recent image shows True wearing a red floral dress in a special chair, while Stormi chills in a pair of Nike trainers, and Chicago clutches onto a stuffed pink unicorn. Fans were obviously loving the sweet shot, branding the post “beautiful” and “unbelievably cute.”

Back when Stormi first entered the world in February, Kim took to her website to reveal that she hoped their children would be the best of friends: “Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!! I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl! 

“Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties! I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!”

Say hello to the next generation of E! stars.

Latest News

We’ve All Been Pronouncing Chrissy Teigen’s Name Wrong This Entire Time
Noah Centineo: Star Of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before And Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Cardi B Is Already Cracking Jokes About Her Brawl With Nicki Minaj
Rihanna celebrates the 1 year anniversary of Fenty.
Rihanna’s Advice To Her Younger Self Is Relatable AF
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Thinks Boyfriend Darren Quirk ‘Needs Anger Management’ After The Couple Have An Angry Row In Amsterdam
Kylie Jenner Reveals The Entire Kylie X Jordyn Make Up Collection And It’s Gorgeous
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets
Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
V personality Brody Jenner attends VH1&#039;s &#039;Barely Famous&#039; Season 2 Party on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California
Brody Jenner Is Returning To The Hills... But Is Lauren Conrad?
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Kim Kardashian Is Fighting To Free Another Prisoner Sentenced To Life For Drug Possession
The cutest celeb proposals we&#039;ve ever heard
From Ariana Grande To Kim Kardashian: 7 Of The Cutest Celeb Proposals Ever
Kim Kardashian Responds To Rumours That She Secretly Hooked Up With Drake
There&#039;s a viral fan theory claiming Kim Kardashian and Drake &#039;had an affair&#039;.
Fan Conspiracy Theory Goes Viral Claiming Drake And Kim Kardashian 'Had Affair'
Every Single Man Who Has Been Hit By The Kardashian Kurse
Kim Kardashian tries on art pieces from the A. Human exhibit in New York City.
Kim Kardashian's New Jewellery Has Been Built INTO Her Skin
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian in summer 2018
Kourtney Kardashian Slams “B**chy and Entitled” Sister Kim Kardashian West As Their Rough Patch Continues
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Planning A Fourth Child Via Surrogacy’
Gemma Collins Strips Naked To Recreate Some Of Kim Kardashian’s Most Iconic Shots
Including Kim Kardashian's Lollipops And Kendall Jenner's Pepsi: 7 Kardashian-Jenner Controversies You’ve Probably Forgotten About

Trending Articles

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death