Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Reports Of Drug Use: 'I Don't Play Like That'

There are more rumours swirling around about Kim Kardashian than anyone could ever keep up with, but when it comes to speculation about something as serious as drug use she's not one to sit back and let the reports slide.

After sharing an Instagram video that revealed two white patches on her marble table, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was flooded with comments about the discolouration being lines of class A drug cocaine. Yikes.

Deciding that this was just one step too far, Kim was quicker than ever to put the incorrect claims on blast: "I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That’s sugar from our candy mess from Dylan’s Candy Shop."

Later realising that she'd been mistaken on the candy front and that the white lines were actually embedded into the marble, she added: "Ok, you guys. I just got back to my hotel and look at this table - same position and it's still there."

See? No powder here.

Instagram/KimKardashian

"We DID got to Dylan's Candy Shop," she later insisted. "But after all that it's a marble table, you guys! Come on... I don't play like that. I have kids and it's just not my lifestyle. I've never been like that."

Case closed.

