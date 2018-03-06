Kim Kardashian Goes Topless At Dinner Before Causing Outrage Over Shocking Pet Snake

We all know Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to forego clothing from time to time, but she usually keeps it fully clothed at the dinner table.

Not for her most recent meal though, since the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went totally topless as chowed down on a bowl of noodles in Tokyo, Japan.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kanye West's wifey proved she's a chopstick pro while tactically covering her nips with the crockery, talk about multitasking.

With no clothes to envy, Kim's new pink hair was the star of the show and we're seriously impressed with how vibrant she's managed to keep it. Anyone who's delved into the world of pastel locks will know that's by no means an easy feat.

She must be carrying an emergency bottle of 'Crazy Colour' at all times.

Kim's topless noodle endeavor isn't the only thing that's caught everyone's eye since people are pretty confused AF about her new slithery friend, Little Louis.

Yep, she also posted a picture of a snake that appears to be donning the Louis Vuitton print all over its slithery body.

It's likely that it isn't the real deal *hangs up on Peta*, but there has been quite a hefty real or fake debate over in the comments.

"Poor snake 😞👎," wrote one person as another added: "Not okay."

Other's called photoshop: "it’s photoshop chill," wrote one person as a fourth added: "Y’all it’s photoshop stop crying."

Meanwhile, other's pointed out the fact that it's not Kim holding the animal anyway since the handler's nails are in dire need of some TLC. We all know Kim wouldn't dream of being seen without a manicure!

