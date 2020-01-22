Kim Kardashian Thinks Baby Psalm Is A Reincarnation Of Late Father Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is still convinced that baby Psalm West is a reincarnation of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will remember that the 39-year-old had been told by a medium in Bali that she’d have a son who would be a reincarnation of the famous lawyer.

Instagram

In an interview with E! News, the mum-of-four has opened up about the weird coincidences that have happened since Psalm’s birth.

“On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman—a blind medium—came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated."

"She had no idea," she went on. "No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy."

Getty

After his birth, Kim said that a woman approached her baby nurse at an event and had something similar to say regarding Psalm: “She said, “please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'"

“Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's a family member reincarnated," she shared. "So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him."

Kim has added that she’s now a believer in reincarnation and likes to think that her father’s spirit lives on in her son.