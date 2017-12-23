Kim Kardashian Wants Kylie Jenner To Announce Her Pregnancy Soon For The Most Kim K Of Reasons 

We want Kylie Jenner to confirm (or deny) her pregnancy because really the whole situation is getting ridiculous now. But big sister Kim Kardashian has a totally different reason for wanting the news to be official.

Kim wants to make sure that the birth of her third child - due via surrogate in January - has everyone talking, and she's reportedly worried that Kylie’s baby news could totally overshadow her big moment.

“Kim is urging Kylie to tell the world about pregnancy - look how excited everyone was to hear about Khloe’s baby. But Kylie is dragging her heels,” a source tells The Sun.

“Kim is so keen for Kylie to get her news out there and everyone thinks its so Kylie’s announcement doesn’t overshadow Kim’s baby arriving,” the source then claims.

This is honestly the most Kardashian thing ever. And we have enough excitement for all the upcoming Kardashian babies!

