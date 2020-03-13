Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Was Visited By A Doctor At Home Over Coronavirus Fears

She's urged everyone to help minimise the spread of the virus

Friday, March 13, 2020 - 10:07

Kim Kardashian invited a doctor to her home to discuss ways she can keep her family safe from coronavirus.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filmed the interaction on social-media, with the doctor explaining how everyone can minimise their chance of catching the infection with a few easy habits. 

Getty

Explaining that handshakes are officially off the cards, the doctor pointed out that elbow bumps are also a bad idea considering people have been advised to cough and sneeze into them.

He suggested that everyone should do a “little bow” or a foot bump to acknowledge each other instead. 

Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim then asked for his advice on how she should handle goods that have been brought in from outside: "So Khloe handed this to me but I don't want to touch it because she handed it to me, do you have any sanitiser? Can you wipe that down?" she said.

“So this is the new jam of what I'm doing every time someone even hands me something. I'll wipe it down. I saw her cough, and I'm not down for that. Okay, I think we're good. Now I'll give this to my daughter as a gift."

Instagram/KimKardashian

The Kardashians live in California, where 177 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, leading to four deaths.

It’s important that we all do our best to protect each other from COVID-19. That includes washing our hands frequently to help minimise the spread of the disease and isolating ourselves if we experience worrying symptoms.

 

 

