Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But A Thong And Body Glitter To Showcase Make-Up Range

That's one way to get people talking about her Ultralight Beams products.

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 10:23

Kim Kardashian has broken the internet so many times we've officially lost count, but it's time to add another event to the calendar after she covered her body in glitter and posed in nothing but a teeny-tiny thong. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has always been about promoting body-confidence and her latest uploads on Instagram Stories haven't exactly broken the mould of what we expect from a Kimmie snap. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Make-up fans will know that Kim has recently launched a shiny new collection called Lip Kits KKW Beauty, which are a sort of metallic counterpart to the range we all know and love from sister Kylie Jenner. 

On top of the glitter lipsticks, the 37-year-old has also been promoting her Ultralight Beams make-up products - a collection of highlighters and glosses that we're convinced will take us from drab to glam. 

Instagram/KimKardashian

Because Kim can't resist sharing some backstage snaps from her photoshoots, she took to Insta to post a bunch of images of herself slathered up in a seriously thick layer of gold body paint. 

Captioning the image 'BTS' in reference to the campaign behind the images, Kim's fans are probably sitting at home rn hoping the shimmer on those products is even half as eye-popping as the promo shots. 

Instagram/KimKardashian

For anyone desperate to get their hands on the actual products used in the shoot, Kim's powder and gloss collection drops on December 1st. 

Time to start writing that Christmas wishlist.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

