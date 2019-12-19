Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Weighs In On Rumours Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Engaged

Fans have been jumping to some big conclusions

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 10:07

Kim Kardashian has shut down speculation that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are secretly back together and engaged.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star set the record straight during her appearance on The Ellen Show, where she said of the reunion rumours: “No, I honestly don’t know. But I think that they are really just close friends and co-parenting amazingly.”

A certain portion of the internet had also jumped to the conclusion that they might be planning a wedding after the 22-year-old was spotted wearing a ring on her finger.

“The big ring, definitely they’re not engaged,” Kim said. “And I think she’s wearing it on a different finger. I do know that she—I think she bought that herself....But, yeah, I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are.”

This comes amid reports that Kylie is casually dating Drake, with a source telling Us Weekly that the pair hit it off at his birthday party.

“They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other.”

“Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”

A separate insider has said that Kylie and Travis will be spending Christmas together to keep things as normal as possible for daughter Stormi.

