Kim Kardashian West Says Surrogacy Is Harder Than Pregnancy

While Kim Kardashian carried her and Kanye West's adorable kids North and Saint in her tummy, the reality star is doing things a little differently the third time around and is currently expecting a baby girl via a surrogate.

So as someone who has experienced expecting a new arrival in both ways, Kimmy is in a pretty good position to comment on which is trickier, and surprisingly she reckons having someone else carry your baby is 'so much harder'.

Hit play on the video to watch a bunch of reality star pregnancies we just did not see coming...

So it's a little difficult to believe that something could be harder than pushing an actual human out of you know where, but hear her out because she actually has a point.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she revealed: "You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control."

Kim Kardashian says surrogacy is harder than pregnancy. / Instagram/KimKardashian

"Obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it’s hard for me. It’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

We can see where she's coming from, it must be a totally different ball game not being physically attached to your new arrival.

And it turns out something Kim is definitely finding way harder this time is the whole preparation thing, especially since she doesn't have a bump reminding her there's a baby on the way.

Kim Kardashian threw a baby shower over the weekend. / Snapchat/JenAtkin

"It is still a process that you need to digest. Even the fact that it is happening - and you do forget sometimes - because I think when you are pregnant, by the time you have the baby, you are so prepared and so ready, and now I am just like, ‘Oh my God I am going to freak out because I'm not ready and I'm not prepared,’ but it'll just all come into place," added the reality star.

So there you have it, neither carrying your own child or using a surrogate is ever going to be a total walk in the park, but we can all agree the outcome makes it all worth it in the end.