Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7 Million From Missguided After They ‘Ripped Off’ Her Outfits

Case closed

Thursday, July 4, 2019 - 10:21

Kim Kardashian has won $2.7 million from fast-fashion retailer Missguided after filing a lawsuit claiming that the brand had copied her outfits and used her fame to sell more products.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was awarded the figure from a court in California just five months after she took to social-media to blast retailers who profit off other people’s hard work.

Getty Images

At the time, she pointed out that her relationships with designers (including husband Kanye West) are very important to her and that she doesn’t think it’s fair their work is being “knocked off” by online companies.

"It's devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas,” she wrote.

"I've watched these companies profit off my husband's work for years and now that it's also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent.

"Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site - but it's not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn't even been made to sell yet."

Getty

Missguided USA were ordered to pay Kim the aforementioned damages alongside £47,000 in legal fees. They’ve also been instructed to no longer use her "trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing or distribution of its products.”

