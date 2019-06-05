Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty

Kim Kardashian can add 'bonnie wee lass' to her never-ending resumé after her family tree reveals close links to Scottish royalty.

The reigning reality TV queen recently discovered that she is related to Scottish folk hero Robert Roy MacGregor and that she is a descendent of one of the first kings of Scotland.

Getty Images

The 'Keeping Up' star's relation to MacGregor means that she has a direct link to royal descent, with the Kardashian family tree going all the way back to the first King of Scots, Kenneth MacAlpin.

So not only is Kim Kardashian royalty in terms of A-list celebrity, Western pop culture or American wealth but she could also potentially make a bid to be the Queen of Scots, if she really wanted to shake things up.

Getty Images

How did this news come to surface? Well, a Scottish researcher named Craig Williams was curious about the Kardashian's heritage after finding out about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's baby name choices.

The former couple's second child Penelope's middle name is Scotland, for reasons never before explained. If the family are aware of their links to Scottish royalty then it all makes a lot of sense.

Should we expect to see Yeezy's next collection ditch the nudes for tartan? Will KKW Beauty's next eyeshadow palette be inspired by the colours of the Scotland flag?

This news makes us question everything we've ever known but it certainly explains that the Kardashians were always destined to be known.