Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty

Kanye, get ready to replace Yeezy's nude colour palette with bold red tartan...

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 - 10:21

Kim Kardashian can add 'bonnie wee lass' to her never-ending resumé after her family tree reveals close links to Scottish royalty.

The reigning reality TV queen recently discovered that she is related to Scottish folk hero Robert Roy MacGregor and that she is a descendent of one of the first kings of Scotland.

Getty Images

The 'Keeping Up' star's relation to MacGregor means that she has a direct link to royal descent, with the Kardashian family tree going all the way back to the first King of Scots, Kenneth MacAlpin.

So not only is Kim Kardashian royalty in terms of A-list celebrity, Western pop culture or American wealth but she could also potentially make a bid to be the Queen of Scots, if she really wanted to shake things up.

Getty Images

How did this news come to surface? Well, a Scottish researcher named Craig Williams was curious about the Kardashian's heritage after finding out about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's baby name choices.

The former couple's second child Penelope's middle name is Scotland, for reasons never before explained. If the family are aware of their links to Scottish royalty then it all makes a lot of sense.

Should we expect to see Yeezy's next collection ditch the nudes for tartan? Will KKW Beauty's next eyeshadow palette be inspired by the colours of the Scotland flag?

This news makes us question everything we've ever known but it certainly explains that the Kardashians were always destined to be known.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty
Kendall Jenner at various Vogue magazine events.
Fans Think Kendall Jenner Is Dating Harry Styles Again From Kylie Jenner's Vlog
6 Common Myths About Drinking, Busted
5 Common Running Injuries And How To Avoid Them
Johnny Orlando
Get To Know: Johnny Orlando
Kourtney Kardashian Might Be Quitting 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
Miley Cyrus Groped and Kissed By A Fan In Barcelona While With Liam Hemsworth
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Priyanka Chopra Wants Nick Jonas to Run for U.S. President
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Is “100% Okay” After Rushing to Hospital
Charlotte Crosby Pens Letter Urging Fans To Learn From Her Surgery Regrets
Khloe Kardashian Attends A High School Prom With One Of Her Biggest Fans
New Music Round-up: Katy Perry, Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus And More
Disneyland California reveals the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park, and it's a super-fans dream come true!
Little Mix Have Just Announced Their Next Single ‘Bounce Back’ And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think
Weekend Not Wasted: Introducing MTV’s Brand New Web Series That Swaps Hangovers for Adventures
Get To Know: L Devine
Miley Cyrus Reveals New EP Artwork For ‘She Is Coming’
Miley Cyrus Has Had Her Say On The Feud Between Cardi B And Nicki Minaj
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Call Me Loop
Watch Call Me Loop’s MTV PUSH Live Performance Of 'Drama' Live At Tape London

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty
Why Does Kim Kardashian Have Beef With Fast Food Chain ‘Jack In The Box’?
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian Reveals Biblical Name of Fourth Child, Psalm West
Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal The Name Of Her And Kanye West’s Newborn?
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Surrogate Is In Labour With Their Fourth Child
Kim Kardashian’s Personal Trainer Defends Her Waist Size In *That* Tiny Corset
Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?
Kim Kardashian Responds To Reports Her Fourth Child Has Already Been Born
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Did Kim Kardashian Just Invite Us All to Her Met Gala Afterparty?
Kim Kardashian Shares A Glimpse Inside Her CBD Themed Baby Shower
North West Threw The Cutest Tantrum Over Kim Kardashian’s Snakeskin Boots
Kim Kardashian sharing photos and videos from Kourtney Kardashian&#039;s 40th birthday party on Instagram Stories, with Sia, Robin Thicke, Kanye West, Quavo and more
Kourtney Kardashian Had the Most Iconic 40th Birthday Party Of All Time

Trending Articles

Kendall Jenner at various Vogue magazine events.
Fans Think Kendall Jenner Is Dating Harry Styles Again From Kylie Jenner's Vlog
Kourtney Kardashian Might Be Quitting 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty
Miley Cyrus Groped and Kissed By A Fan In Barcelona While With Liam Hemsworth
Charlotte Crosby Pens Letter Urging Fans To Learn From Her Surgery Regrets
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
6 Common Myths About Drinking, Busted
12 Primark Makeup Products That Are Actually As Good As The High End Versions
5 Common Running Injuries And How To Avoid Them
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Is “100% Okay” After Rushing to Hospital
Johnny Orlando
Get To Know: Johnny Orlando