Kim Kardashian’s Body Make-Up Line Is Receiving Backlash For This Reason

Not everyone is totally thrilled by the release of Kim Kardashian’s body make-up collection, with some fans arguing that it sets a bad example for young people.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has dropped a range of KKW Beauty products that are designed with the intention of covering up stretch marks, veins, scars, and eczema.

While some people are praising the products for their effectiveness, others – including actor Jameela Jamil – have argued that we should encourage people to “make peace” with their bodies exactly the way they are.

She took to Twitter to write that the range is impractical and overpriced: "Hard pass. God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets... I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema.

"Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break."

Hard pass. God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets... I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema. Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break. ❤️ https://t.co/gGrbiZfH2K — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 24, 2019

Another internet user commented: “We already have to wear makeup on our faces and now Kim Kardashian is selling body makeup for our f***ing legs and arms like god damn just let us live a little without making more money off our insecurities b**ch.”

Others stood up for the range, with one fan writing that we should all have freedom of choice over our own bodies: “I think it's harder for some people to simply 'make peace' with their scars and stretch marks.

“Kim herself suffers with psoriasis and it can make people incredibly self conscious. If they want to put body make up on, they should be left to do so...”

