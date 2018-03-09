Kim Kardashian's Emojis Have Sparked A Huge Debate Around Feminism

Kim Kardashian has dropped a bumper collection of feminist emojis that have sparked a huge debate online.

The pack - which features slogans including 'My Body My Choice' and 'Fulltime Feminist' - dropped on International Women's Day for $2.99 and the steep price isn't the only thing that's got people talking.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

While some have praised the latest round of kimojis for promoting gender equality and embracing girl power, others have mixed feelings about the "highly sexualised" theme and aren't fully sold on the booty, boobs, and stripper pole graphics.

Back in 2016, Kim faced a similar backlash after dropping a censored image of her naked body online. At the time, she defended her decision to post the snap in a blog post but was reluctant to actually label herself as a feminist.

"I'll always fight for women's rights. Always," she wrote. "I support women to the fullest. But, at the end of the day, no one should feel pressured to be labelled as anything just because they believe in certain things and support certain values or ideals."

Cue people accusing Kim of only hopping on board the train to make a neat profit: "I thought you didn't identify as a feminist? Or is it just when you're selling the concept?" one user responded.

Kim Kardashian thinks this is what women's empowerment looks like.



She released her "Feminist" emoji pack today..... #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/eXahoLS5Sy — LΞIGH (@LeighStewy) March 7, 2018

the fact that Kim Kardashian did not identify herself as a “feminist” @ first and now does just blows my mind. the nerve of some people trying to get publicity..& her “kimojis” don’t do any justice lol. one of the many reasons why western feminism needs improving smh. — haneen (@haneen_sobh) March 8, 2018

But others have stood up for Kim, pointing out that there's no one right way to be a feminist and that her views around the label itself may have evolved over the years: "I love the message behind the new Kimoji's," one fan said. "I'm obsessed with seeing women encourage, support and empower other women."

Kim kardashian IS a feminist. Feminism is Equality of the sexes, if she wants to be naked so what? It's her body/who are u tell another woman what to do with HER BODY? espec when u sexist mysgonists wouldn't say anything about a naked bloke.. pic.twitter.com/lHuggj0hzx — Zlatan Khubaibimović (@khuBaibStation) March 7, 2018

I really get that women can be so much more than just sexy and attractive, but surely criticising Kim Kardashian and others for being openly sexual isn't very feminist. Feminism is about choice, not bashing other women for doing what they want — Ms Chanandler Bong (@megtjames) March 7, 2018

Now would be a good time to redirect everyone to a list of all the things women can do (eg. pose naked, enjoy provocative emojis) and still be a feminist. Happy reading.