Kim Kardashian's Emojis Have Sparked A Huge Debate Around Feminism
Not everyone is a huge fan of the bumper pack.
Kim Kardashian has dropped a bumper collection of feminist emojis that have sparked a huge debate online.
The pack - which features slogans including 'My Body My Choice' and 'Fulltime Feminist' - dropped on International Women's Day for $2.99 and the steep price isn't the only thing that's got people talking.
While some have praised the latest round of kimojis for promoting gender equality and embracing girl power, others have mixed feelings about the "highly sexualised" theme and aren't fully sold on the booty, boobs, and stripper pole graphics.
Back in 2016, Kim faced a similar backlash after dropping a censored image of her naked body online. At the time, she defended her decision to post the snap in a blog post but was reluctant to actually label herself as a feminist.
"I'll always fight for women's rights. Always," she wrote. "I support women to the fullest. But, at the end of the day, no one should feel pressured to be labelled as anything just because they believe in certain things and support certain values or ideals."
Cue people accusing Kim of only hopping on board the train to make a neat profit: "I thought you didn't identify as a feminist? Or is it just when you're selling the concept?" one user responded.
But others have stood up for Kim, pointing out that there's no one right way to be a feminist and that her views around the label itself may have evolved over the years: "I love the message behind the new Kimoji's," one fan said. "I'm obsessed with seeing women encourage, support and empower other women."
Now would be a good time to redirect everyone to a list of all the things women can do (eg. pose naked, enjoy provocative emojis) and still be a feminist. Happy reading.