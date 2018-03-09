Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Emojis Have Sparked A Huge Debate Around Feminism

Not everyone is a huge fan of the bumper pack.

Friday, March 9, 2018 - 09:42

Kim Kardashian has dropped a bumper collection of feminist emojis that have sparked a huge debate online. 

The pack - which features slogans including 'My Body My Choice' and 'Fulltime Feminist' - dropped on International Women's Day for $2.99 and the steep price isn't the only thing that's got people talking. 

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

While some have praised the latest round of kimojis for promoting gender equality and embracing girl power, others have mixed feelings about the "highly sexualised" theme and aren't fully sold on the booty, boobs, and stripper pole graphics. 

Back in 2016, Kim faced a similar backlash after dropping a censored image of her naked body online. At the time, she defended her decision to post the snap in a blog post but was reluctant to actually label herself as a feminist.

"I'll always fight for women's rights. Always," she wrote. "I support women to the fullest. But, at the end of the day, no one should feel pressured to be labelled as anything just because they believe in certain things and support certain values or ideals."

Cue people accusing Kim of only hopping on board the train to make a neat profit: "I thought you didn't identify as a feminist? Or is it just when you're selling the concept?" one user responded.

But others have stood up for Kim, pointing out that there's no one right way to be a feminist and that her views around the label itself may have evolved over the years: "I love the message behind the new Kimoji's," one fan said. "I'm obsessed with seeing women encourage, support and empower other women."

Now would be a good time to redirect everyone to a list of all the things women can do (eg. pose naked, enjoy provocative emojis) and still be a feminist. Happy reading.

Latest News

Little Mix
Little Mix Break 20 Year Long Spice Girls UK Chart Record
Celebrity Big Brother's Andrew Brady Has Been Accused Of Cheating On Caroline Flack
From Sophie Kasaei To Kim Kardashian: 9 Times Reality Stars Shared Shockingly Intimate Moments Of Their LIves
New Music Round-Up: Years & Years, Lily Allen, Demi Lovato
Selena Gomez 'Nearly Died' From Kidney Surgery Complications
MNEK
MNEK Wows In Stunning 'Tongue' Music Video
Could Kem Cetinay Return To The Villa For Love Island 2018?
Halo Eyebrows Are A Thing Now And We Have Plenty Of Thoughts
Charlotte Crosby’s Got An Important Life Lesson To Share And It’s Got Us Feeling Inspired – EXCLUSIVE
Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
12 Of The Most Dramatic Jersey Shore Moments EVER
Kim Kardashian's Emojis Have Sparked A Huge Debate Around Feminism
Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Just Weighed In On Cheryl Blossom Being A Witch
A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
YUNGBLUD
Get to Know: YUNGBLUD
A GIF Guide To Dumping Someone
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Emojis Have Sparked A Huge Debate Around Feminism
Kim Kardashian Goes Topless At Dinner Before Causing Outrage Over Shocking Pet Snake
Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Very Own Kids Prank Show And We’re So Excited
Kim Kardashian Just Designed The Perfect Kardashian-Jenner Family Member
Kim Kardashian Reveals The Worst Part Of Being Her And It’s Relatable AF
Kanye West Plastered Kim Kardashian's Insta All Over The New York Subway Because That's Love
Kim Kardashian Uses A Snapchat Filter On The First Picture Of Chicago West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in downtown LA
It Looks Like Kanye West Got Caught Weeing In The Street As Kim Kardashian Tries To Laugh It Off
9 Unexpected Kardashian-Jenner Business Ventures You’ve Probably Forgotten About
From Khloe Kardashian &amp; Lamar Odom To Katy Perry &amp; Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
From Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom To Katy Perry & Russell Brand: Celebs Who Got Married Super Fast 
8 Times Jennifer Lawrence Was Just The Greatest: From Coat-Gate To Getting Naked In Kris Jenner’s Wardrobe
8 Times Jennifer Lawrence Was Just The Greatest: From Coat-Gate To Getting Naked In Kris Jenner’s Wardrobe

Trending Articles

Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship: I Was A Broken Person
Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts