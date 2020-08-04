Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ For $250k Watch

The alleged incident reportedly took place over the weekend

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 - 10:29

Kim Kardashian’s friend Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban says he was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

The star’s rep reportedly told People that Jonathan was out with his mum and a friend in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey when the alleged incident is said to have taken place. 

Getty

Nobody is said to have been hurt in the incident but the robbers allegedly made off with Jonathan’s $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

The Englewood Cliffs Police Department confirmed receiving a 911 call reporting an armed robbery on Sunday evening, saying two male suspects had fled the scene on foot in the direction of a nearby road.

Getty

"Officers arrived on scene within approximately one minute of the report, and gained a description of the suspects from the victim and witnesses," their statement read. 

"Responding officers tracked the suspects with a K9 unit; however the search yielded negative results for the suspects, weapons, or proceeds from the robbery."

Getty

Jonathan spoke to the Daily Mail about the alleged incident, with the site claiming he’s helping the police with a sketch of the alleged perpetrators: “It was frightening, I want the guys caught. The mugger had a gun pointed at my mother's head. There were two gunmen.”

This comes almost four years after Kim was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week. At the time, the robbers made off with several items of jewellery, including her $4 million engagement ring.

Getty

Kim later recalled the incident during an appearance on The Ellen Show, saying she’s less “materialistic” since the robbery: “I'm such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things."

Latest News

Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ For $250k Watch
Addison Rae Opens Up About Her Cosmetics Line And Talks Kourtney Kardashian Friendship
Dixie D’Amelio Confirms Split From Boyfriend Griffin Johnson In New YouTube Video
Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Spark Dating Rumours After Holidaying Together
Lady Gaga &amp; Ariana Grande - Rain On Me - Music Video
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Lead 2020 VMA Nominations
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Getting Her Lip Fillers Dissolved
TikTok’s Bryce Hall Gets Candid About Why He Still Hasn’t Asked Addison Rae Out
Melanie C announced for Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On 2020
All-Star Artist Line Up Revealed For Virtual Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On!
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Are 'Twinning' In This Photo And Even The Kardashians Agree
Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Why She Was Terrified To Meet James Charles
Get To Know: Dizzy
Get To Know: Dizzy
Molly-Mae Hague Says She's ‘Desensitised’ To Hate As She Shares Insight Into Cruel DMs
Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Stepping Back From Social Media For His Mental Health
Did Tom Holland Just Go Instagram Official With Rumoured Girlfriend Nadia Parkes?
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Tana Mongeau And James Charles Apologise For 'Irresponsible' Partying During The Pandemic
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Living With Anxiety During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is Reportedly Worth $500,000
Geordie Shore: The Podcast
Celebs Including Hailey Bieber And James Charles Congratulate Demi Lovato On Her Engagement

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ For $250k Watch
Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
North West Had A Cowboy-Themed Birthday Party At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Ranch
Kim Kardashian Broke Social Distancing Rules So Kylie Jenner Could Do Her Make-Up
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian’s Vicious Fight Shut Down KUWTK Production
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For ‘Insensitive’ Post About Being Stuck At Home
Kim Kardashian Was Visited By A Doctor At Home Over Coronavirus Fears
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims North West Copied A Child Star’s Song
Kim Kardashian Punches Sister Kourtney Kardashian During An Explosive Row
Kim Kardashian Invited Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner
Kim Kardashian Thinks Baby Psalm Is A Reincarnation Of Late Father Robert Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is Being Accused Of Wearing Blackface On This Magazine Cover

Trending Articles

Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Dixie D’Amelio Confirms Split From Boyfriend Griffin Johnson In New YouTube Video
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Addison Rae Opens Up About Her Cosmetics Line And Talks Kourtney Kardashian Friendship
Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ For $250k Watch
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Lady Gaga &amp; Ariana Grande - Rain On Me - Music Video
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Lead 2020 VMA Nominations