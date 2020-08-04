Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ For $250k Watch

Kim Kardashian’s friend Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban says he was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

The star’s rep reportedly told People that Jonathan was out with his mum and a friend in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey when the alleged incident is said to have taken place.

Nobody is said to have been hurt in the incident but the robbers allegedly made off with Jonathan’s $250,000 Richard Mille watch.

The Englewood Cliffs Police Department confirmed receiving a 911 call reporting an armed robbery on Sunday evening, saying two male suspects had fled the scene on foot in the direction of a nearby road.

"Officers arrived on scene within approximately one minute of the report, and gained a description of the suspects from the victim and witnesses," their statement read.

"Responding officers tracked the suspects with a K9 unit; however the search yielded negative results for the suspects, weapons, or proceeds from the robbery."

Jonathan spoke to the Daily Mail about the alleged incident, with the site claiming he’s helping the police with a sketch of the alleged perpetrators: “It was frightening, I want the guys caught. The mugger had a gun pointed at my mother's head. There were two gunmen.”

This comes almost four years after Kim was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week. At the time, the robbers made off with several items of jewellery, including her $4 million engagement ring.

Kim later recalled the incident during an appearance on The Ellen Show, saying she’s less “materialistic” since the robbery: “I'm such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things."