Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s Home Is Crawling With Tarantulas And The Images Are Petrifying

People with arachnophobia should look away rn

Friday, August 30, 2019 - 10:06

Kim Kardashian is living everyone’s worst nightmare rn after she went down to her garage to collect a box only to stumble across a trio of enormous tarantulas hiding inside. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to document the moment with her 147 million followers. FYI, anyone with a massive fear of spiders should probably look away right now.

Instagram/KimKardashian

Posting an image from her Calabasas property, the 38-year-old shared a snap of the tarantula in the box and wrote: “I won't be able to sleep tonight knowing this was in my garage."

She later posted a zoomed-in image of the creature alongside a shot of several other spiders that appeared later on: "So there were 3 tarantulas last night. It's mating season apparently."

Instagram/KimKardashian

The Los Angeles Times had previously confirmed this statement, writing in a report: "That means the giant arachnids will spend the next two months weaving webs just above ground, outside the female’s burrow." 

This comes after Kim sent Kanye West fans into a tailspin after sharing what looks like a tracklist for his upcoming album on social-media. The album appears to be called Jesus Is King and is reportedly set for release on September 27th.

Getty

The good news for Kim is that tarantula season is officially over in October, meaning she only has one more month of finding spiders in her ASOS packages. Until then, we're hoping she eases off on the spider content. 

 

