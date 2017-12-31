Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s New Year’s Resolution Will Come As A Major Shock To Fans

This is definitely out of character for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 14:59

Kim Kardashian might have a range of apps, games, and interactive products to her name but it sounds like she’s going to be easing off the uploads as soon as the clock hits midnight on the 31st of December.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has insisted that she’ll be spending less time on her phone and more time “living in the moment” in 2018 – which leaves her 105 million Instagram followers in something of a metaphorical lurch.

Despite having some of the most popular social-media accounts of all time, Kim has pledged that the amount of selfies she posts per week is going to take a dramatic nosedive.

In a post on her website, the 37-year-old declared that aimlessly scrolling her feed is soon to be a thing of the past: “My New Year’s resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment.”

This comes after Kim opened up about the influence of social-media in her Paris robbery: “I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew… that I was there by myself.

"They had to have known we were leaving that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.”

Considering Kim and Kanye West are set to welcome their third child via surrogate next year, it makes sense that Kim might be too busy changing nappies to think about maintaining her Instagram aesthetic.

