Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s Personal Trainer Defends Her Waist Size In *That* Tiny Corset

How is this even possible?

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 - 10:19

Kim Kardashian might’ve looked like a million dollars in her 2019 Met Gala outfit but a lot of people online have had something to say about her exaggerated body shape.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is famed for her hourglass figure, with the cinched-in waistband of the Mugler dress leaving a lot of fans wondering if she’d surgically removed her vital organs.

Getty

In an interview with E! News, the 38-year-old said it was "the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Thierry Mugler" and that "he envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, on the red carpet, wet, dripping.”

It wasn’t long before people began speculating that Kim had undergone liposuction to achieve the final look, which is something that clearly got her personal trainer’s back up.

Melissa Alcantara took to Instagram Stories to defend her client’s overall appearance, writing: “To make things clear. 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f*cking week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated. 

“3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! MOST IMPORTANTLY I don't give a shit about your opinions on her body, if you think [it's] fake or not! 

Tumblr

She concluded: “I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!"

There you have it, folks. Nothing to see here. 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Geordie Shore newbie Bethan Kershaw in a bikini
New Geordie Shore Star Bethan Kershaw Shows Off Peachy Bum In Iconic Bathroom Photoshoot
Kim Kardashian’s Personal Trainer Defends Her Waist Size In *That* Tiny Corset
Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?
13 Lies Women Tell All the Time
Kendall And Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Dresses Are Being Roasted For This Reason
Kim Kardashian Responds To Reports Her Fourth Child Has Already Been Born
Shawn Mendes Weighs In On Whether He Could Beat Justin Bieber In A Fight
Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Did Kim Kardashian Just Invite Us All to Her Met Gala Afterparty?
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry poses in her Newcastle salon CM House of Aesthetics
Chloe Ferry Is The ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ As She Announces Huge News
Stormzy Achieves His First UK Number One Single With 'Vossi Bop'
New Music Round-up: Shawn Mendes, Lewis Capaldi, Bastille And More
15 Times Women Savagely Shut Men Down
Justin Bieber Joins Forces With YouTube For A Mystery Top Secret Project
Tomorrowland Festival
Europe’s Best Fests: Win Tickets To Amazing European Music Festivals!
Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Planning On Being Pregnant Again By Next Year
Here’s Everything That Went Down At The 2019 BBMA’s
Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Got Married In A Surprise Las Vegas Wedding
Channing Tatum Shares Fully Naked Snap After Losing A Bet To Jessie J

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s Personal Trainer Defends Her Waist Size In *That* Tiny Corset
Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?
Kim Kardashian Responds To Reports Her Fourth Child Has Already Been Born
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Did Kim Kardashian Just Invite Us All to Her Met Gala Afterparty?
Kim Kardashian Shares A Glimpse Inside Her CBD Themed Baby Shower
North West Threw The Cutest Tantrum Over Kim Kardashian’s Snakeskin Boots
Kim Kardashian sharing photos and videos from Kourtney Kardashian&#039;s 40th birthday party on Instagram Stories, with Sia, Robin Thicke, Kanye West, Quavo and more
Kourtney Kardashian Had the Most Iconic 40th Birthday Party Of All Time
Kim Kardashian’s BFF Slams Claims She Flirted With Kris Humphries At Coachella
Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West’s Politics Caused Problems In Their Relationship
Kim Kardashian Reveals The Seriously Morbid Prank North Pulled On Kanye West
The Hilarious Thing Kim Kardashian Said When North West Asked Why She’s Famous
Taylor Swift and Kanye West at the 2015 GRAMMY Awards together
Did Taylor Swift Just Call Out Kanye West For “Straight-Up Revenge Porn”?

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore newbie Bethan Kershaw in a bikini
New Geordie Shore Star Bethan Kershaw Shows Off Peachy Bum In Iconic Bathroom Photoshoot
Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry poses in her Newcastle salon CM House of Aesthetics
Chloe Ferry Is The ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ As She Announces Huge News
Kim Kardashian’s Personal Trainer Defends Her Waist Size In *That* Tiny Corset
Movies
13 Lies Women Tell All the Time
Marnie Simpson Fans Did Not Disappoint When She Asked For Baby Name Suggestions
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kendall And Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Dresses Are Being Roasted For This Reason
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Kim Kardashian Responds To Reports Her Fourth Child Has Already Been Born
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Shawn Mendes Weighs In On Whether He Could Beat Justin Bieber In A Fight