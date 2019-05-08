Kim Kardashian’s Personal Trainer Defends Her Waist Size In *That* Tiny Corset

Kim Kardashian might’ve looked like a million dollars in her 2019 Met Gala outfit but a lot of people online have had something to say about her exaggerated body shape.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is famed for her hourglass figure, with the cinched-in waistband of the Mugler dress leaving a lot of fans wondering if she’d surgically removed her vital organs.

In an interview with E! News, the 38-year-old said it was "the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Thierry Mugler" and that "he envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, on the red carpet, wet, dripping.”

It wasn’t long before people began speculating that Kim had undergone liposuction to achieve the final look, which is something that clearly got her personal trainer’s back up.

Where did Kim Kardashian’s internal organs spend the night at Met Gala? Because I can’t figure out how anatomically possible it would be to fit them all inside that tiny waist. — ellyce! (@ellycep) May 7, 2019

Is Kim Kardashian’s waist even real?? 😳 #MetBall2019 — Nadia (@NadiaPannunz) May 7, 2019

Kim Kardashian’s waist is as tiny as my will to live — it’s paris, bitch! (@ITSPARISBXTCH) May 7, 2019

Melissa Alcantara took to Instagram Stories to defend her client’s overall appearance, writing: “To make things clear. 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f*cking week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated.

“3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! MOST IMPORTANTLY I don't give a shit about your opinions on her body, if you think [it's] fake or not!

She concluded: “I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!"

There you have it, folks. Nothing to see here.