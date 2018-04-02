Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Sheer Struggle To Get Her First Full Family Pic Is Too Relatable

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Kanye West had quite the task on their hands.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 09:54

We all know how difficult it can be to get a picture where every last member of the squad looks on point, so you can imagine Kim Kardashian's struggle when she needed all three of her kids to strike a pose for one fire family portrait.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rallied the troops, AKA her Hubby Kanye West, newborn Chicago and of course Saint and North West, for an easter snap.

Kimmy did manage to capture the moment with an all-round adorable pic, but it's not without some tell-tale signs that it was no easy feat.

Realising this, the reality star took to the caption to explain: "I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."

I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too

Taking to Twitter to further detail her hardship, Kim wrote: "One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol." 

Saint is clearly much more interested in something off in the distance, and upon closer inspection, you can see that Kim's only free hand is probably being used to hold the little one in place, but fans got the real lols from North's positioning.

Easter pics coming soon on my app

Easter pics coming soon on my app

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

They pointed out the fact that BOTH of her feet are firmly stamping on top of her mums, taking to the comments to drop some hilarious thoughts.

"Not one foot, but both feet. Sis is gonna grow up and dethrown you," joked one person as someone else added: "North mashing ur foot tho 😂😂😂."

My little princess! I love having these memories. Thank you @stevenkleinstudio for this amazing shoot

We must admit that on the whole, we are completely obsessed, and even more so knowing just how difficult it was to capture.

Looking great guys!

