Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Beauty Secret Is Actually Really Sad

Kim Kardashian’s secret to eternal youth doesn’t involve ridiculous lotions or regular botox injections, but the price is something that we’re not totally sure if we’re willing to pay.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly shared a top tip with a fan who asked how she manages to look so young while getting her make-up done in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Getty

According to People, Kim revealed that she’s banished wrinkles by refusing to make any exaggerated expressions with her face. “Don’t smile,” the 38-year-old is said to have replied.

This isn’t the first time she’s opened up about keeping a permanent straight face, after telling C Magazine that she stopped smiling for the paparazzi after online commenters trolled her body when she was pregnant with North West.

Tumblr

“Before I was always smiling, and so into being out and about,” she said. “After I had the baby, I was like, these are the same people that made fun of me, and posted the stories that were so awful, calling me fat for something I couldn’t control. I don’t want to smile for them.”

Even though we can definitely see the logic in keeping those smile lines at bay, life is truly too short to keep a constant deadpan expression in the name of beauty.

Tumblr

All in all, we’re much more likely to either a) embrace our wrinkles as we age, or b) undergo a bunch of those weird vampire facials using blood extracted from our own bodies. Remember that, Kim?