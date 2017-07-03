Kim Kardashian

Kimye Take North And Saint To A BBQ Bash And Kanye West Can't Stop Smiling

Kanye looked thrilled to be spending quality time with his family.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 12:51

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West look like they were seriously feeling the positive 4th July vibes over the weekend as the pair struggled to contain their grins while at a barbeque with their two chidren, North and Saint.

Rapper 2 Chainz was kind enough to invite the family over for the summer shindig and he must know how to grill up a mean burger because everyone looked happy AF.

Family pic

Family pic

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Everyone apart from North and Saint that is! Although we're sure they were just caught off guard and were totally loving it as much as their rents.

The group snap which was posted to 2 chainz Instagram was captioned: "Family pic" and Kim looked extra content, even sporting what appeared to be a sparkly new engagement ring. 

Happy Sunday

Happy Sunday

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Did anyone ever tell you you've got a great smile Kanye?

