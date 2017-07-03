Kimye Take North And Saint To A BBQ Bash And Kanye West Can't Stop Smiling

Take a look at the latest from MTV News...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West look like they were seriously feeling the positive 4th July vibes over the weekend as the pair struggled to contain their grins while at a barbeque with their two chidren, North and Saint.

Rapper 2 Chainz was kind enough to invite the family over for the summer shindig and he must know how to grill up a mean burger because everyone looked happy AF.

Family pic Family pic A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Everyone apart from North and Saint that is! Although we're sure they were just caught off guard and were totally loving it as much as their rents.

The group snap which was posted to 2 chainz Instagram was captioned: "Family pic" and Kim looked extra content, even sporting what appeared to be a sparkly new engagement ring.

Happy Sunday Happy Sunday A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Did anyone ever tell you you've got a great smile Kanye?