Kris Jenner Freaked Out After Spotting A Giant Anaconda In Kim Kardashian’s Backyard

Pretty sure we'd have passed out

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 10:04

Kris Jenner had the most natural reaction in the world when she happened to spot a giant anaconda in Kim Kardashian’s backyard.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star documented her reaction on social-media on November 9th. In the clip, she can be heard saying: “This is the anaconda in Kim’s backyard right now, and I think I’m going to go home. I gotta go.”

Even though wild rattlesnakes are common in Calabasas, it’s not likely for a 10 feet anaconda to be casually slithering around the area. Fans have since been speculating which member of the family actually purchased the snake and for what reason. 

Some people have a theory that it was rented for the party Kim threw niece Dream Kardashian on November 8th – although images from the event were a lot more family friendly and definitely didn’t include a snake.

Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much! Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other 💕.

Others have suggested that Kanye West purchased the snake for children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. More people think Kim just adopted the snake to scare the hell out of Kris Jenner.

Weirdly enough, snakes have been a bit of a theme in Kim’s life recently. She wore a light green snakeskin Versace skin-tight gown to the E! People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10 and paired the ensemble with a pair of snakeskin heels.

Kris might catch a lot of heat for being dramatic AF but her reaction here was honestly much cooler than ours would have been.

Kris Jenner Freaked Out After Spotting A Giant Anaconda In Kim Kardashian's Backyard
