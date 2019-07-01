Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Called Kim Kardashian And Begged Her To Not “Bully” Jordyn Woods

She was stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Monday, July 1, 2019 - 09:56

Kylie Jenner wasn’t fully comfortable with the way her sisters reacted to the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and even urged Kim Kardashian to not “bully” Jordyn Woods online.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 21-year-old can be heard making an emotional phone-call to her sister after seeing that she, Khloe, and Malika Haqq, had posted a social-media video shading Jordyn as they drove to Palm Springs.

Getty

She began: “I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this. I feel like call her or talk to her in person. … We just don’t need to bully anyone,” before revealing that Jordyn had visited her house to pick up some of her belongings.

“The look in her eye, she’s just obviously going through it,” Kylie continued. “I just don’t think anyone deserves this. We should express everything to each other in person, however we feel.”

Getty

Kim took the video down five minutes later and admitted that she should never have waded into the drama in the first place: “I definitely can get petty sometimes,” she said. “Kylie’s right. I got caught up in the moment.”

In the same episode, Khloe apologised for blaming Jordyn for the breakdown of her relationship and pointed out that her personal life is more than just entertainment.

Giphy

“Sometimes I think people forget I'm not just an episode. It’s not just to get something trending. It’s my real life. No one would ever fake this. I get we’re entertainment, but we’re still human.”

Yikes. Props to Kylie for always keeping a clear head. 

