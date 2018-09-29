Kim Kardashian

Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham

The budgets must’ve been tight for these A-listers...

Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 13:16

We don’t know about you but wedding fever has totally hit us.

2018 has undeniably been the year of celebrity engagements as many of our favourite stars have either put a ring on it or had a ring put on it, from Ariana Grande to Justin Bieber and beyond. The anticipation leading up to their big days has us daydreaming of their luxurious, gorgeous, perhaps extravagant, undoubtedly very rich wedding days.

Where in the world will the Ariana say I Do? How many DJ Khaled collaborators will watch Hailey walk down the aisle to the Biebs? There’s so many questions worth asking but the most buzzed about part of any wedding with a bride involved is, of course, the dress.

Olivia Buckland stunned us in her wedding photos earlier this week, looking divine in a beautiful lace gown designed by Enzoani. She’s kept the price tag a secret, leaving us wondering how much some of our most loved dresses have cost.

Obviously, we had to find out...

Keira Knightley

Getty Images

Keira Knightley surprised everyone attending her wedding by wearing a short Chanel dress (above) that was hanging in her wardrobe from a previous red carpet appearance. However, it turned out that this was only for the first ceremony as she then had a second wedding, to which she wore a custom Valentino gown worth a reported £39,000.

Nicky Hilton

Getty Images

Nicky Hilton - fashion designer, sister of iconic blonde heiress Paris - proved that regality can cost a fortune with her wedding dress last year. Designed by Valentino also, Hilton supposedly spent £59,000 on her dream dress. Understandable!

Victoria Beckham

Instagram @davidbeckham

Posh Spice was never going to wear off the rack, let’s be real. When Victoria Beckham married David Beckham back in 2000, she wore a white custom gown by Vera Wang that reportedly set the couple back £77k. Wow-eeee. It was probably less than what David earned in a month at that point, anyways.

Jessica Biel

Hello!

Pop star weddings are always big budget, right? When Jessica Biel married Justin Timberlake, she went for a pale pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown that is worth £77k - just like VB!

Mariah Carey

YouTube / mariahcarey

Now this is one for the history books. Mariah Carey didn’t make it down the aisle to ex-fiancé James Packer but the wedding was basically ready to go, including her custom made Valentino gown that reportedly cost $250,000. US dollars, yes, but a quarter of a million - seriously?! She later burned the dress in question in a music video. She also sued him for wasting her time with a failed engagement - and won the case. It’s true. Queen.

Amal Clooney

Hello! magazine

George Clooney always said he’d be a bachelor for life until he crossed paths with wife Amal Clooney. The unbelievably successful pair certainly had enough wealth between them to spend however much they wanted, which they definitely did. Amal’s breathtaking wedding dress cost a reported £291,000. Whew! That’s a lot of cash!

Kim Kardashian West

E! Online

Now for the second most expensive wedding dress on the list... Kim Kardashian West’s iconic lace, backless gown was designed by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy for half a million bucks. For us Brits, it’s not so much - just a little £383,000-ish.

Serena Williams

Vogue

How wild will this list get? Well, this one has still never been fully confirmed but when Selena Williams got married in 2017, reports came out that her stunning (and larger-than-life) wedding dress cost over two MILLION pounds. It was close to three, actually, as it was said to be worth £2.6 million. Can someone please confirm this madness?! For real? Serena, call us!

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get married
Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen on their wedding day, shown on Alex and Olivia Say Yes! on TLC in September 2018
Olivia Buckland’s Wedding: All of the Details Of Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum walk the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France
Naomi Campbell Throws Shade At Kendall Jenner’s Modelling Career Choices
Celebs who had mega showdowns with their ex&#039;s new flame
From Justin Bieber To Blac Chyna: 7 Celebs Who Had Showdowns With Their Ex’s New Flame
Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Love Island&#039;s Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake
Love Island's Charlie Brake 'Cheated' On Ellie Brown With 'Mystery Blonde'
Dylan Sprouse and Selena Gomez were each other&#039;s first kiss.
Selena Gomez And Dylan Sprouse Were Each Other’s First Kiss
True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out 'Nasty' Remarks About True Thompson's Skin Colour
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Jess Glynne, Kanye West, Olly Murs
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Jess Glynne, Shawn Mendes & More!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the US Open Tennis Championships 2018.
Joes Jonas Introduced Sophie Turner To Her Celeb Crush Justin Bieber And It Got Awks
Ariana Grande gets emotional following mac miller&#039;s death
Ariana Grande Asks For 'One Okay Day' In Emotional Outburst On Social Media
Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Natalee Harris Breaks Down As She Tells Matty B He’s ‘Playing A Game’
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She’s In A ‘Different Headspace’ With Lads In The New Series - EXCLUSIVE
Chelcee Grimes
Get To Know: Chelcee Grimes
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid both sport lovebites
Did Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid Give Each Other These Massive Love Bites?
Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Are Both ‘Casually Dating’ Other People After Their Split

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get married
Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham
Kim Kardashian boob tape
Cardi B Steals Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Boob Tape Trick
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the beach
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Reaction After Discovering Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant
Kanye West Mistakenly Thought Beyoncé Was Wearing Yeezys And It’s Seriously Awkward
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Kim Kardashian Is Fighting To Free Another Prisoner Sentenced To Life For Drug Possession
The cutest celeb proposals we&#039;ve ever heard
From Ariana Grande To Kim Kardashian: 7 Of The Cutest Celeb Proposals Ever
Kim Kardashian Responds To Rumours That She Secretly Hooked Up With Drake
There&#039;s a viral fan theory claiming Kim Kardashian and Drake &#039;had an affair&#039;.
Fan Conspiracy Theory Goes Viral Claiming Drake And Kim Kardashian 'Had Affair'

Trending Articles

Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Just Spent A Small Fortune On Tribute To Baby Stormi
True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out 'Nasty' Remarks About True Thompson's Skin Colour
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the US Open Tennis Championships 2018.
Joes Jonas Introduced Sophie Turner To Her Celeb Crush Justin Bieber And It Got Awks
Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
Charlotte Crosby will not appear on I&#039;m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Charlotte Crosby Is Exposed For Lying About I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Appearance
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen on their wedding day, shown on Alex and Olivia Say Yes! on TLC in September 2018
Olivia Buckland’s Wedding: All of the Details Of Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum walk the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France
Naomi Campbell Throws Shade At Kendall Jenner’s Modelling Career Choices