Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham

2018 has undeniably been the year of celebrity engagements as many of our favourite stars have either put a ring on it or had a ring put on it, from Ariana Grande to Justin Bieber and beyond. The anticipation leading up to their big days has us daydreaming of their luxurious, gorgeous, perhaps extravagant, undoubtedly very rich wedding days.

Where in the world will the Ariana say I Do? How many DJ Khaled collaborators will watch Hailey walk down the aisle to the Biebs? There’s so many questions worth asking but the most buzzed about part of any wedding with a bride involved is, of course, the dress.

Olivia Buckland stunned us in her wedding photos earlier this week, looking divine in a beautiful lace gown designed by Enzoani. She’s kept the price tag a secret, leaving us wondering how much some of our most loved dresses have cost.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley surprised everyone attending her wedding by wearing a short Chanel dress (above) that was hanging in her wardrobe from a previous red carpet appearance. However, it turned out that this was only for the first ceremony as she then had a second wedding, to which she wore a custom Valentino gown worth a reported £39,000.

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton - fashion designer, sister of iconic blonde heiress Paris - proved that regality can cost a fortune with her wedding dress last year. Designed by Valentino also, Hilton supposedly spent £59,000 on her dream dress. Understandable!

Posh Spice was never going to wear off the rack, let’s be real. When Victoria Beckham married David Beckham back in 2000, she wore a white custom gown by Vera Wang that reportedly set the couple back £77k. Wow-eeee. It was probably less than what David earned in a month at that point, anyways.

Jessica Biel

Pop star weddings are always big budget, right? When Jessica Biel married Justin Timberlake, she went for a pale pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown that is worth £77k - just like VB!

Now this is one for the history books. Mariah Carey didn’t make it down the aisle to ex-fiancé James Packer but the wedding was basically ready to go, including her custom made Valentino gown that reportedly cost $250,000. US dollars, yes, but a quarter of a million - seriously?! She later burned the dress in question in a music video. She also sued him for wasting her time with a failed engagement - and won the case. It’s true. Queen.

Amal Clooney

George Clooney always said he’d be a bachelor for life until he crossed paths with wife Amal Clooney. The unbelievably successful pair certainly had enough wealth between them to spend however much they wanted, which they definitely did. Amal’s breathtaking wedding dress cost a reported £291,000. Whew! That’s a lot of cash!

Kim Kardashian West

Now for the second most expensive wedding dress on the list... Kim Kardashian West’s iconic lace, backless gown was designed by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy for half a million bucks. For us Brits, it’s not so much - just a little £383,000-ish.

Serena Williams

How wild will this list get? Well, this one has still never been fully confirmed but when Selena Williams got married in 2017, reports came out that her stunning (and larger-than-life) wedding dress cost over two MILLION pounds. It was close to three, actually, as it was said to be worth £2.6 million. Can someone please confirm this madness?! For real? Serena, call us!