North West Had A Cowboy-Themed Birthday Party At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Ranch

North West had the dreamiest birthday party ever after riding horses at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ranch.

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian both flew out to Wyoming to take part in the celebrations, with the outdoor event being a massive departure from their usual glossy celebrations in Los Angeles.

Images from the party show North enjoying a horse-riding trek while wearing a green-and-black cowskin-print outfit and a pair of cowboy boots. The family had a cute photoshoot amongst bales of hay as North blew out the candles on her cake.

In an image of North standing next to a horse, Kim wrote: “North's Freesian [sic] horse. We have 14 gorgeous black Freesians on the ranch.”

Instagram/KimKardashian

On June 15th, Kim wrote a sweet message on Instagram in honour of her daughter’s birthday, reading: “Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7.

“Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!”

Instagram/KimKardashian

The cowboy-themed party is presumed to have taken place a couple of weeks ago, as Kim isn’t rocking the bright red hair she has in recent images.

It looks like North and the gang had the best time in Wyoming.