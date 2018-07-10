North West Makes Her Modelling Debut In High-Fashion Fendi Campaign

North West has just made her modelling debut in a Fendi campaign alongside Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

The brand are currently celebrating ten years of their iconic Peekaboo bag – with the three generations of Kardashian women taking part in a nostalgic photoshoot around Los Angeles to mark the special occasion.

The images are currently making their way around their web alongside the #MeandMyPeekaboo tagline, with the resulting shots being “spontaneous”, natural, and worlds away from some of the gang’s more staged photoshoots.

Fendi

The creative director of the brand told WWD: “The bag passes the test of time — my daughters like it and my granddaughter asked me to hold on to one for her. For the second instalment, the idea was to expand the concept of family, as it's part of our history, and we wanted other families of women.

“In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities. It's an iconic family, who is known for its appearance, but we wanted to bring more of an intimate side to the table."

These @fendi memories ✨ I will always cherish shooting this campaign with my mom @krisjenner & daughter. Video shot by @marcushyde celebrating the anniversary of the Peek A Boo bag! #FendiFamily #MeAndMyPeekABoo pic.twitter.com/uCXuktnN37 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 10, 2018

Meanwhile, the label’s chief executive officer told the site that “relevant” and “unexpected” families were deliberately sought out for the campaign, with a particular focus on the “controversial" ones who have “expressed a courageous point of view.”

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenner gang have thrown their support behind the label. Kylie Jenner famously took baby Stormi out in a Fendi embossed pram, while Kim has previously shared images of herself wearing their leggings and tops.

Fendi

As for North: she’s a complete natural.